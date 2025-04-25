When Joe Rogan shared UFC referee's astounding admission about Alex Pereira's "ungodly" power

During the live broadcast of UFC 307, Joe Rogan marveled at Alex Pereira's destruction of Khalil Rountree Jr. In fact, he remarked that veteran MMA referee Marc Goddard, who officiated the bout, was astonished by 'Poatan's' punching power, describing it in shocking terms.

Rogan recounted the conversation he had with Goddard right after entering the octagon to interview Pereira following his fourth-round TKO over Rountree Jr. He shared what he had been told with fellow commentator Jon Anik, with whom he covered the event.

Rogan said:

"I was in the octagon after the fight, and Marc Goddard came up to me and he said, 'I've been doing this for 20 years,' and he goes, 'The way he hits people,' he goes,' The sound is like nothing I've ever heard before.' He said it's ungodly. That's what he kept saying. It's ungodly."

Check out Joe Rogan revealing Marc Goddard's description of Alex Pereira's power:

The longtime UFC commentator has always spoken highly of Pereira's punching power and high-level striking skills. 'Poatan' is a former simultaneous two-division Glory Kickboxing champion. He's the first fighter to ever accomplish the double champion feat in Glory Kickboxing.

Pereira conquered the promotion's middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, which he also managed in the UFC. The difference, though, is that in the UFC, he did not do so simultaneously, only moving up to light heavyweight after losing to Israel Adesanya via knockout in their UFC 287 middleweight title rematch.

Joe Rogan has witnessed Alex Pereira's punching power several times

Joe Rogan has seen firsthand how powerful Alex Pereira is, especially in three of the Brazilian striker's last four fights. 'Poatan' dismantled Khalil Rountree Jr. to score a fourth-round TKO at UFC 307, but his previous wins over Jiří Procházka and Jamahal Hill left the entire MMA world stunned.

'Poatan' dominated Procházka at UFC 303 in a rematch where he made it clear that he had the Czech samurai's wild style figured out. He dropped him badly at the end of round one, before knocking him out with a switch kick and ground-and-pound at the beginning of round two.

Meanwhile, Hill was floored by Pereira's patented left hook and knocked out with ground-and-pound within three minutes of round one at UFC 300.

