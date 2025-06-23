When Joe Rogan told Dwayne Johnson about the key factor that separates Tom Aspinall from other heavyweights

Last year, on episode #2063 of The Joe Rogan Experience, pro-wrestling legend and Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson found himself locked in a conversation with the popular podcaster about Tom Aspinall. The Englishman has taken the UFC heavyweight division by storm, and Rogan explained how.

While Aspinall is frighteningly powerful, he is also among the finest athletes the division has ever seen. Not only is he as large a heavyweight as the UFC currently has on the roster, he is extremely agile and freakishly fast. This speed advantage is what Rogan believes sets Aspinall apart from the rest of the division.

"You watch Sergei and go, 'I don't know.' I knew Aspinall was gonna have a speed advantage, cause he's faster than any heavyweight, and that's something that his coach drilled into him when he was young. Like, 'Be fast. You gotta be fast. That's what's gonna separate you from everybody else.' Speed. And he's a giant dude. 260 plus pounds, but he moves like a fast, young guy. Like a light guy. And he's also just so well-rounded."

Trending

Check out Joe Rogan and Dwayne Johnson discussing Tom Aspinall (2:30:29):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The longtime UFC commentator are accurate. Aspinall's speed, especially regarding his footwork and striking have carried him to a virtually undefeated record in the UFC. His only loss was a TKO due to injury suffered in the opening seconds of his UFC London bout against Curtis Blaydes.

He has since avenged the loss by knocking Blaydes out in just a minute at UFC 304, marking his defense of the UFC interim heavyweight title, which has now been upgraded to the undisputed belt following Jon Jones' retirement.

Joe Rogan once thought Tom Aspinall was undefeated

On the March 22, 2025 edition of the JRE Fight Companion, Joe Rogan had a sitdown with 10th Planet jiu-jitsu founder Eddie Bravo, former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub, and no-gri grappling GOAT Gordon Ryan. During their conversation, they touched on Tom Aspinall's record.

In a memorable moment, Rogan was stunned to learn that Aspinall has suffered losses before her, chiefly a submission loss to Stuart Austin at BAMMA 21.

"Aspinall? When was that? I thought he was undefeated. No kidding. Was it an amateur fight or was it a pro fight?"

Check out Joe Rogan's surprise about Tom Aspinall's record (23:29):

It was a bizarre lapse from Rogan, who is usually knowledgeable when it comes to fighters. Especially high-profile ones.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.