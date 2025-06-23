When Joe Rogan told Dwayne Johnson about the key factor that separates Tom Aspinall from other heavyweights

Last year, on episode #2063 of The Joe Rogan Experience, pro-wrestling legend and Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson found himself locked in a conversation with the popular podcaster about Tom Aspinall. The Englishman has taken the UFC heavyweight division by storm, and Rogan explained how.
While Aspinall is frighteningly powerful, he is also among the finest athletes the division has ever seen. Not only is he as large a heavyweight as the UFC currently has on the roster, he is extremely agile and freakishly fast. This speed advantage is what Rogan believes sets Aspinall apart from the rest of the division.
"You watch Sergei and go, 'I don't know.' I knew Aspinall was gonna have a speed advantage, cause he's faster than any heavyweight, and that's something that his coach drilled into him when he was young. Like, 'Be fast. You gotta be fast. That's what's gonna separate you from everybody else.' Speed. And he's a giant dude. 260 plus pounds, but he moves like a fast, young guy. Like a light guy. And he's also just so well-rounded."
Check out Joe Rogan and Dwayne Johnson discussing Tom Aspinall (2:30:29):
The longtime UFC commentator are accurate. Aspinall's speed, especially regarding his footwork and striking have carried him to a virtually undefeated record in the UFC. His only loss was a TKO due to injury suffered in the opening seconds of his UFC London bout against Curtis Blaydes.
He has since avenged the loss by knocking Blaydes out in just a minute at UFC 304, marking his defense of the UFC interim heavyweight title, which has now been upgraded to the undisputed belt following Jon Jones' retirement.
Joe Rogan once thought Tom Aspinall was undefeated
On the March 22, 2025 edition of the JRE Fight Companion, Joe Rogan had a sitdown with 10th Planet jiu-jitsu founder Eddie Bravo, former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub, and no-gri grappling GOAT Gordon Ryan. During their conversation, they touched on Tom Aspinall's record.
In a memorable moment, Rogan was stunned to learn that Aspinall has suffered losses before her, chiefly a submission loss to Stuart Austin at BAMMA 21.
"Aspinall? When was that? I thought he was undefeated. No kidding. Was it an amateur fight or was it a pro fight?"
Check out Joe Rogan's surprise about Tom Aspinall's record (23:29):
It was a bizarre lapse from Rogan, who is usually knowledgeable when it comes to fighters. Especially high-profile ones.