When Joe Rogan zeroed in on "huge mistake" that derailed Alexander Volkanovski's career

Several months ago, Joe Rogan discussed the reasons behind Alexander Volkanovski's two-fight losing streak. In conversation with UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad on The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator highlighted what Volkanovski did wrong.

At UFC 294, 'The Great' stepped in as a short-notice replacement for Charles Oliveira and faced Islam Makhachev in a rematch. The fight ended with a brutal head kick knockout, and Volkanovski found himself on the losing end.

Rogan mentioned that the Australian should not have taken the fight against the UFC lightweight champion under those circumstances:

"Huge mistake. Two mistakes - one, you don't fight Islam [Makhachev] on ten days notice, you just can't. That just doesn't make any sense, that's crazy. He's so hard to beat, he's so good. If he's not the best, it's you and him for the best pound for pound and you're going to risk that on ten days? That's crazy. And that again, changes the course of his [Volkanovski] career, right?"

Rogan then suggested that had Volkanovski not taken the short-notice fight against Makhachev, he would've performed better against Ilia Topuria, to whom he went on to lose his featherweight title, also by knockout.

"Imagine if he [Volkanovski] doesn't take that fight. He says, 'I can't, I'm ready for Ilia Topuria. That guy's come in. And he knows how dangerous f**king Ilia is. And so he doesn't take that fight and then he goes in fresh against Ilia and you have a much better fight."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:05):

Joe Rogan believes Alexander Volkanovski deserved the win in the first Islam Makhachev fight

After racking up several title defenses at featherweight, Alexander Volkanovski moved up to the lightweight division to challenge Islam Makhachev for the title at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia. Unlike their rematch at UFC 294, the first fight was a closely contested, hard-fought battle.

Although Makhachev clinched the victory over 'The Great' by unanimous decision, Joe Rogan had a different perspective. In a conversation with Craig Jones on his podcast, the UFC commentator expressed his belief that Volkanovski deserved the judges' nod on the night.

"When Volkanovski fought [against Makhachev] the first time and he was perfectly prepared, it was an amazing fight. I thought he won. I thought it was very close. I thought he won. I think round two was the difference. I could see round two going either way, but I gave it to Volk."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

