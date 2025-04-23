When Jon Jones shared hilarious reaction to Khabib Nurmagomedov turning down rumored $100 million Conor McGregor rematch: "Give me the money"

Jon Jones made his highly anticipated return to the octagon last November when he defeated Stipe Miocic via third-round TKO at UFC 309 to defend his heavyweight title for the first time. While he hinted at retirement in the buildup to the bout, 'Bones' has since shared that he plans to continue his legendary mixed martial arts career for the right price, leading fans to speculate about a potential clash with Tom Aspinall.

Back in February 2020, Jones appeared on TMZ Sports, where he discussed talks of a rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. The then-light heavyweight champion revealed that he would bet on 'The Eagle' if the two were to clash again due to his background as a wrestler and ability to dictate how the fight plays out.

He was then asked about the rumor that guys in Saudi Arabia unsuccessfully offered Nurmagomedov $100 million for the rematch, responding:

"Man, that's what he said?... Give me the money. I'll whoop his a** for the homeboys for dog gone sure."

Check out Jon Jones' comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov turning down $100 million to rematch Conor McGregor below (starting at the 0:40 mark):

Nurmagomedov did not wind up rematching McGregor as he entered the octagon just once more following Jones' interview. The final bout of his career came eight months later when he defeated Justin Gaethje via second-round submission at UFC 254 before retiring due to the death of his father.

Jon Jones labeled as the greatest by Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre appeared on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo back in March 2024. The former welterweight and middleweight champion was asked who he believes is the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. He gave the honor to Jon Jones, stating:

"If you ask me in terms of where we are now, I think it's hard to find someone better than Jon Jones, man. Jon Jones is extremely talented, but he's also extremely tough. People have no idea how tough he is, man. I've trained with him. I've seen him going through the grind. He's so freaking tough."

Check out Georges St-Pierre's comments on Jon Jones below:

St-Pierre added that fighters who are very talented generally aren't very tough, labeling Jones as the full package. He claimed that the heavyweight champion is elite in all aspects of mixed martial arts.

