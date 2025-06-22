When Kamaru Usman got 100% real on how Dricus du Plessis would fare against Khamzat Chimaev's wrestling threat: "Hell for anybody"

Months ago, Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo discussed the now upcoming UFC middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. The bout will be contested for the South African's belt. Though long before its booking, Usman and Cejudo raved about Chimaev's wrestling skills.

In particular, they shared their thoughts regarding du Plessis' ability to counter Chimaev's wrestling. While Cejudo believed that the middleweight champion's scrambling will prove useful, pointing out perceived mistakes in Robert Whittaker's approach against 'Borz,' 'The Nigerian Nightmare' disagreed, saying:

"I'd say, I don't agree. I think Robert Whittaker did a great job, cause when a guy like Khamzat Chimaev is right on you and swarming you, the best thing that you can do is stay relaxed in the midst of the chaos. And I think Robert Whittaker was doing a great job of that."

It was then that Usman did as many have and praised Chimaev's tenacity and invincibility in round one.

"It's just that, hey, Khamzat is hell in that first round. He is hell. When he's dry like that, and he's big and he's strong, and he still moves like a welterweight, it's hell for anybody. Do I think he can do that to Dricus? I think 100% he can take Dricus down. Can he keep him down? I think he can keep him down. But can he get the finish? I don't know if he can get the finish."

Check out Kamaru Usman's thoughts on Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev (29:20):

Both du Plessis and Chimaev are hyper-confident heading into the bout, which is scheduled to main event UFC 319.

Kamaru Usman has firsthand experience with Khamzat Chimaev

Kamaru Usman isn't merely praising Khamzat Chimaev to spite Dricus du Plessis. The welterweight great actually faced 'Borz' in a short-notice bout at UFC 294, where he felt the overwhelming physicality and elite wrestling skills that Chimaev brought to the table.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev outwrestling Kamaru Usman:

Round one saw Usman get completely dominated, as he was taken down and controlled for most of it. However, a finish eluded Chimaev, who quickly lost steam in round two, gassing out in stunning fashion, which allowed Usman to grow into the bout. In the end, Usman via majority decision, but not without controversy.

