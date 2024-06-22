When Kelvin Gastelum completed a double-leg takedown despite eating a flying knee

Kelvin Gastelum once completed a very impressive feat inside the octagon that had fans buzzing on social media. The former TUF winner showcased his durability in a big way when he fought Ian Heinisch in 2021.

The 32-year-old has made a career of being a resilient and durable competitor, which makes his bouts must-see. Gastelum's fighting style has resulted in several entertaining bouts, including his interim middleweight title fight against Israel Adesanya. He has managed to absorb damage and still remain committed to his strategy, which is impressive.

The former TUF winner's bout against Heinisch at UFC 258 was quite impressive as he managed to secure a takedown despite being hit with a flying-knee. 'The Hurricane' was about to find out what he was up against as he was unable to drop Gastelum despite landing a clean strike.

Reddit user @Sladev906 posted a video of the exchange, which shows the former TUF winner being unfazed after absorbing the knee and continuing his motion for the double-leg. Gastelum went on to secure the double-leg takedown as well as a unanimous decision win.

Check out Kelvin Gastelum's double-leg takedown below:

How many post-fight bonuses has Kelvin Gastelum won in his UFC career?

Kelvin Gastelum has been rewarded for his fighting style on a number of occasions.

During his UFC tenure so far, the former TUF winner has won a total of eight post-fight bonuses. Gastelum has won five Fight of the Night bonuses for his bouts against Neil Magny, Ronaldo Souza, Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker and Chris Curtis. He has been awarded three Performance of the Night bonuses for his wins over Jake Ellenberger, Vitor Belfort and Michael Bisping.

In addition, the UFC named the interim middleweight championship bout between Gastelum and Adesanya as the 2019 Fight of the Year.

Check out the official scorecard for Gastelum vs. Adesanya below:

Scorecard for Gastelum vs. Adesanya [Image courtesy: @VerdictMMA - X]