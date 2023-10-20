When Khamzat Chimaev was arrested after he flew to Ireland to beat up Conor McGregor for insulting Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev is one of the biggest names in the promotion as of now. After just six fights, Chimaev is already touted as a future champion. However, a little-known fact about 'Borz' is how he was arrested back in 2018.

Chimaev flew to Ireland in an attempt to 'beat up' Conor McGregor for his comments about Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family in the lead-up to their UFC 229 bout. He was stopped at the airport by the police and spent 8-9 hours in custody without being interrogated.

Speaking about it during an interview with Adam Zubayraev, Khamzat Chimaev had this to say:

“I landed in Ireland and waited in an airport. First, they stopped me a while, and then slightly they told me to go. Then I was going out. When I was going out from the airport, they stopped me again. That time, there were guys literally in uniform. Yes, there were [special forces], and they told me, ‘You cannot go anywhere.’ But I didn’t get what they meant. At that time, my English was very bad. Even right now, it’s not that good."

'Borz' continued:

"They drove me to the police station and kept me for eight hours... there wasn’t any interrogation at all. I was just kept in a cell. I waited for maybe eight or nine hours. I was doing push-ups and squats." [H/T Bloody Elbow]

Catch Chimaev's comments in the video below (10:25):

Khamzat Chimaev signs a new deal with the UFC

Khamzat Chimaev has signed a new contract with the UFC that is set to keep him in the promotion for the foreseeable future. The details of the deal have not been revealed to the public as of yet.

Expand Tweet

Chimaev's manager Majdi Shammas revealed the news and stated that the new deal was signed earlier this week on Tuesday with two fights remaining on his previous contract. The Russian-born fighter is undefeated in his MMA career and will put his spotless record on the line against former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman this weekend at UFC 294.