When Khamzat Chimaev playfully dismissed Daniel Cormier's fiery warning: "You're too short for that man"

Khamzat Chimaev, the confident Chechen-born phenom, is even willing to take on Daniel Cormier. 'Borz' proudly told 'DC' that he can take him on, despite being three weight classes lighter than the former two-division UFC champion.
This hilarious encounter happened over a year ago when Cormier, retired and working as an analyst, interviewed Chimaev ahead of his bout with former UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman.
Chimaev said:
"I'm gonna smash the guy [Kamaru], man. I smash every one, man. I come for a fight, man. Not come here and I just take a point, win the round. I come here to finish somebody. That's the difference between me and you [Cormier], brother."
Cormier respectfully retorted that he was fighting the best guys in the world, including Chimaev's teammate, Alexander Gustafsson. He then arrogantly (but jokingly) said that he'd finish Chimaev if they were to fight each other.
'Borz' replied:
"You're too short for this, man [laughs]... You're too old for this sh*t, man."
Watch the entire conversation between Daniel Cormier and Khamzat Chimaev below:
Khamzat Chimaev drops cryptic teaser on possible title fight against Dricus du Plessis
MMA fans are clamoring for the much-anticipated middleweight title clash between UFC champion Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. After Chimaev's clinical dismantling of Robert Whittaker at UFC 308, the champion campaigned for a fight against 'Borz'.
However, the UFC deemed it fairer to give the title shot to former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, whom du Plessis defeated via unanimous decision at UFC 312. Now that the unfinished business with 'Tarzan' has been settled, the champion might go back to his original choice.
Rumors started spreading after Colby Covington leaked what he thought was going to be one of the headliners for International Fight Week in June: du Plessis vs. Chimaev.
Chimaev himself may have also dropped a major hint on his next match-up. Borz' took to X and tweeted just two words:
"Good news 📰"