  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • When Khamzat Chimaev playfully dismissed Daniel Cormier's fiery warning: "You're too short for that man"

When Khamzat Chimaev playfully dismissed Daniel Cormier's fiery warning: "You're too short for that man"

By Duane Lucas Pascua
Modified Apr 15, 2025 19:08 GMT
When Daniel Cormeri (left) told Khamzat Chimaev (right) that he can &quot;finish&quot; him. [Image credit: Daniel Cormier
When Daniel Cormier (left) told Khamzat Chimaev (right) that he can finish him. [Image courtesy: Daniel Cormier on Youtube]

Khamzat Chimaev, the confident Chechen-born phenom, is even willing to take on Daniel Cormier. 'Borz' proudly told 'DC' that he can take him on, despite being three weight classes lighter than the former two-division UFC champion.

Ad

This hilarious encounter happened over a year ago when Cormier, retired and working as an analyst, interviewed Chimaev ahead of his bout with former UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman.

Chimaev said:

"I'm gonna smash the guy [Kamaru], man. I smash every one, man. I come for a fight, man. Not come here and I just take a point, win the round. I come here to finish somebody. That's the difference between me and you [Cormier], brother."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Cormier respectfully retorted that he was fighting the best guys in the world, including Chimaev's teammate, Alexander Gustafsson. He then arrogantly (but jokingly) said that he'd finish Chimaev if they were to fight each other.

'Borz' replied:

"You're too short for this, man [laughs]... You're too old for this sh*t, man."

Watch the entire conversation between Daniel Cormier and Khamzat Chimaev below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Khamzat Chimaev drops cryptic teaser on possible title fight against Dricus du Plessis

MMA fans are clamoring for the much-anticipated middleweight title clash between UFC champion Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. After Chimaev's clinical dismantling of Robert Whittaker at UFC 308, the champion campaigned for a fight against 'Borz'.

However, the UFC deemed it fairer to give the title shot to former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, whom du Plessis defeated via unanimous decision at UFC 312. Now that the unfinished business with 'Tarzan' has been settled, the champion might go back to his original choice.

Ad

Rumors started spreading after Colby Covington leaked what he thought was going to be one of the headliners for International Fight Week in June: du Plessis vs. Chimaev.

Chimaev himself may have also dropped a major hint on his next match-up. Borz' took to X and tweeted just two words:

"Good news 📰"
About the author
Duane Lucas Pascua

Duane Lucas Pascua

Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.

Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 11-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.

Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.

Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.

Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications