When Marvin Vettori was involved in a brawl in Milan, seemingly knocking down a rapper-boxer with two hammer blows [VIDEO]

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori, known for his aggressive fighting style and willingness to engage with opponents, has also been involved in some altercations outside the octagon. In March 2023, Vettori found himself in one such incident while attending a boxing event in Milan.

As a guest spectator at the DAZN event, Vettori was captured on camera knocking down rapper and professional boxer Omar Nguale Illunga, also known as Ion, during a mass brawl. He landed a couple of hammer fists in the scuffle.

Check out the video below:

Reports indicated that Vettori's companion, rapper Tony Effe, had a heated argument with Ion at a boxing event. As the argument escalated into a physical confrontation, Vettori allegedly came to his friend's aid and struck Ion.

This incident occurred just days after his victory over Roman Dolidze, which had helped the Italian fighter regain momentum after a previous lopsided defeat against former champion Robert Whittaker.

However, the brawl with Ion drew significant attention from the MMA community, overshadowing Vettori's performance in the ring.

When Marvin Vettori got into a brawl with fellow UFC middleweight fighter

Unfortunately, Marvin Vettori's brawl with Ion was not an isolated incident of out-of-cage violence for the 31-year-old fighter. In August 2024, Vettori was involved in another physical altercation, this time with fellow UFC middleweight contender Brendan Allen.

Vettori and Allen had been rivals and were originally scheduled to fight in April 2024, but the match was canceled. The two men encountered each other at the PFL 8 event in August of that year, which led to a tense brawl.

According to MMA journalist Alex Behunin, Vettori attempted to swing at fighter Tuco Tokkos but missed. Veteran fighter Michael Johnson stepped in to create space, allowing Allen to confront Vettori.

Videos of the incident captured Allen landing a combination of punches on Vettori, causing 'The Italian Dream' to stumble backward and fall into a roulette table.

Check out the video below:

Fortunately, the situation was brought under control, and escalation was avoided. UFC CEO Dana White took a jab at PFL's roster regarding the brawl involving fighters in his promotion. He took to X and wrote:

"Had to be fight of the night if it was at PFL."

Vettori has not competed professionally since his unanimous decision defeat against Jared Cannonier in June 2023. He will return to action on March 15 to face Roman Dolidze in their UFC Vegas 104 rematch.

