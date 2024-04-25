When Max Holloway's wild revelation about striking training left Joe Rogan in absolute splits 

Max Holloway, widely considered one of the best strikers in the UFC, once surprised Joe Rogan with his unorthodox training methods.

During a 2019 appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, Holloway confessed to not having a striking coach for his initial seven UFC fights. When Rogan inquired about his striking development, Holloway delivered a shocking revelation: he drew inspiration from moves in the UFC video game, attempting to replicate them in real life.

Holloway elaborated, stating that he would use fighters like Renan Barao and Jose Aldo in the game, mimicking their moves. ‘Blessed’ said:

"You really wanna know what I did? You know the UFC game? I would use Renan Barao and Jose Aldo and I would do stuff with them and I'll be like. 'Oh yeah, this works in the game.' So yeah. I would play the video game and be like 'Oh look at this.' I would trade combinations and I'll be like, 'Oh yeah, this kinda works let's try it.'"

Check out Max Holloway's revelation below:

When Dana White feared for Calvin Kattar's safety during grueling strikes from Max Holloway

UFC President Dana White rarely hides his emotions, and during Max Holloway's 2021 clash with Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Island 7, his concern became evident.

Holloway, seeking to rebound from controversial losses to Alexander Volkanovski, dominated the fight. He landed a staggering 274 strikes on Kattar's head, a UFC record at the time. This relentless assault visibly worried White, who urged the referee to stop the fight during the fourth round.

White's fear for Kattar's well-being was palpable. He expressed his concern about the punishment Kattar was absorbing and emphasized the need for immediate medical attention after the fight.

Speaking to an official, White said:

“He took so much f****** punishment in this fight I'm freaking out a little bit, man. I don't like it… This reminds me of the kind of fight where it's over and he walks to the back and f****** dies and I think Herb Dean should have stopped him in the fourth round. This f****** round can't end fast enough. When this fight is over, no stopping, no talking. Get this kid in an ambulance and get him the f*** out of here." [H/t: talkSPORT]