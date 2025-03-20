When an MMA fan claimed he could beat Alex Pereira inside octagon but also made a surprisingly accurate prediction about 'Poatan's' UFC future

Alex Pereira was on the verge of making UFC history before his defeat at UFC 313 against Magomed Ankalaev. The Brazilian knockout artist had already defended his light heavyweight title three times in 2024, putting him on track to match Jon Jones’ record of four defenses within a year. However, his reign came to an end at the hands of Ankalaev, who dominated him with a wrestling-heavy approach.

Pereira's loss reignited discussions about his weaknesses in grappling, with an old Reddit post from 2024 resurfacing. In the video, an MMA fan confidently claimed he could defeat Pereira in a fight due to his wrestling background. The fan stated:

"All right. So and I'm being honest, here it is 100% Alex Pereira, because that guy is and if anyone knows how to wrestle against him, I'm a collegiate wrestler.If anyone knows how to wrestle against him, it's over."

He added:

"I understand he can knock you out with any punches, but if you look at people that try to take him down, people take him down with ease because he doesn't know anything about wrestling and he won't be the champ much longer at two or five if he gets a wrestler in there."

That prediction turned out to be eerily accurate. Ankalaev exploited Pereira’s lack of high-level wrestling, neutralizing his striking and taking the belt.

Check out the fan's prediction below:

Robert Whittaker predicts Alex Pereira's potential rematch with Magomed Ankalaev

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has weighed in on Alex Pereira’s potential rematch with Magomed Ankalaev, predicting an even tougher night for the Brazilian.

Speaking on the MMAArcade podcast, Whittaker shared his belief that Ankalaev’s confidence will be sky-high after surviving Pereira’s power at UFC 313:

“I think the hype and confidence train that Pereira had, that if he touches you, you’re going to go out sort of vibe, is now moot-ish because Ankalaev didn’t die, Like, he didn’t go to sleep when Alex punched him."

Pereira lost the light heavyweight title via decision, with Ankalaev neutralizing much of his striking offense. Despite calls for an immediate rematch, Whittaker sees the Russian growing even more dominant in a second fight:

"I think it gave him so much confidence that it’s almost lent itself to why he’s asking for that rematch straight away. He’s like, all the boogeyman vibes, all the mysteries and uncertainties are now gone. I can beat him. He is very beatable, he is human, like anybody else. I honestly think Ankalaev does better. I think it’s not as close as it just was. I don’t see the second fight going any differently.”

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments on Alex Pereira's potential rematch with Magomed Ankalaev below (09:06):

