When is Paige VanZant fighting next? All the details on the ex-UFC star's next bout

Paige VanZant is one of the most well-known stars in the sport of MMA.

Although VanZant hasn’t captured a major world title as of yet, the talented 26-year-old martial artist has achieved a considerable amount of success in her mainstream pop culture crossover ventures. This, in addition to her exciting fighting style, made her a fan-favorite during her time in the UFC.

Paige VanZant made her debut in the sport of mixed martial arts back in 2012, and debuted in the UFC organization in 2014. VanZant holds a professional MMA record of eight wins and five losses. Over the course of her MMA career, VanZant has competed in both the strawweight (115 pounds) and flyweight (125 pounds) divisions.

VanZant’s last MMA bout – that was also her final fight in the UFC after which she was released from the promotion – took place in July 2020. Paige VanZant faced Amanda Ribas in a flyweight bout, losing to Ribas via first-round submission.

Paige VanZant is one of BKFC’s biggest signings thus far

In August 2020, the combat sports community was set abuzz by the news of Paige VanZant signing with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

BKFC, as the name suggests, is a bare-knuckle fighting promotion – a bare-knuckle boxing promotion, to be specific. BKFC is based in the United States of America and it was founded in 2018.

In a relatively short amount of time, BKFC has managed to captivate combat sports fans and experts worldwide by providing fighters with a unique platform to compete in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing. One ought to note that bare-knuckle boxing has thrived in illegal unregulated combat sports events in many parts of the world, and still does to this day.

However, BKFC has been credited by many in the combat sports world for helping provide bare-knuckle boxers with a safer and more lucrative platform to display their amazing boxing skills.

BKFC has featured fighters such as former professional boxer Paulie Malignaggi, former UFC star and Conor McGregor’s training partner Artem Lobov, as well as many other MMA fighters and competitors from other combat sports.

Paige VanZant is regarded by many as BKFC’s biggest signing thus far, particularly given her star power with regard to mainstream pop culture and her lengthy stint in the world’s premier MMA promotion (UFC).

When is Paige VanZant fighting next?

Paige VanZant will make her debut in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing early next year. VanZant will compete on BKFC’s Super Bowl weekend fight card.

BKFC President David Feldman had recently revealed that Paige VanZant will fight at BKFC’s event on Friday, February 5th, 2021.

The event will take place in Florida during Super Bowl weekend, and Feldman noted that the buzz surrounding the Super Bowl will most definitely provide a boost to the BKFC show as well.

David Feldman acknowledged the star power that former UFC fighter Paige VanZant brings to BKFC. Feldman pointed out that VanZant’s bare-knuckle boxing debut fight will surely make headlines in the combat sports world.

What’s the weight??? Reps of 5. Getting my strength up for my upcoming @bareknucklefc fight in February!!! pic.twitter.com/EaKuBxifQ7 — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) December 12, 2020

Furthermore, Feldman also let fans in on the fact that BKFC is set to release a special series about Paige VanZant’s journey to her first bare-knuckle boxing bout. The series will be known as Paige VanZant: Ungloved.

This special series will feature behind-the-scenes footage, Paige VanZant’s life at her home, her fight preparations, and the journey to her BKFC debut. VanZant has reportedly signed a four-fight deal with BKFC.

And as per the terms of the deal, VanZant will fight for BKFC exclusively. Regardless, Paige VanZant hasn’t ruled out a return to the sport of MMA in the future.

Moreover, while Paige VanZant’s opponent for her debut hasn’t been finalized as of yet, BKFC President David Feldman confirmed that VanZant’s fight will be accorded a marquee spot as either the main event or co-main event of the fight card.

BKFC fighter Britain Hart recently faced off with Paige VanZant inside the ring at a BKFC event. Hart challenged VanZant to fight her however the matchup between the duo is yet to be officially confirmed by the organization.

Britain Hart calls out Paige VanZant at #BKFC14 pic.twitter.com/N6NSWrmXpB — The Koncrete Jungle (@TheKJungle) November 14, 2020

