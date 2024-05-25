When Sean Strickland went off on Paige VanZant and women's MMA in heated social media rant: "Men will pay more to see you n*ked"

Sean Strickland is not one to cloak his feelings. The former middleweight champion is notorious for speaking his mind even at the most inopportune of moments and about the most controversial of topics. One of 'Tarzan's' infamous social media rants involves former UFC fighter Paige VanZant.

In 2023, the UFC middleweight used '12 Gauges's own words against her to question her skills as a fighter before downplaying the merit of women's MMA.

Following her release from the UFC, VanZant has found immense success on social media. She is currently one of the top creators of the content subscription service OnlyF*ns.

In one of her interviews since her social media stardom, '12 Gauge' claimed that she had made more money in 24 hours on OnlyF*ans than her whole fighting career combined.

Suffice it to say, 'Tarzan' didn't take kindly to the comparison. In a post on X, he slammed VanZant claiming that she was signed to the UFC for her looks rather than her fighting skills. The fighter continued his rant devaluing women's MMA while also writing:

"Men will pay more to see you n*ked than to watch you fight."

In a subsequent post, the former champion continued his siege on the women's divisions by posting a split image of lions and cats fighting while comparing men's and women's MMA. Strickland wrote:

"Male vs. Female MMA... I'm not saying a catfight isn't fun to watch occasionally... but you know."

However, Strickland's comments didn't go unnoticed and invited pushback from a former UFC women's champion.

When Valentina Shevchenko clapped back at Sean Strickland

Former flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko was not too thrilled to see Sean Strickland belittling women's MMA and Paige VanZant.

Shortly after 'Tarzan's' attack on the former UFC star, 'Bullet' took to X to clap back at the middleweight contender. Shevchenko claimed that Strickland's hate towards women's MMA stems from him being paid less than many female fighters on the roster.

Furthermore, the Kyrgyzstan native opined that Strickland's outbursts are a cry for attention:

"Good try, maybe UFC will see that and add some cash to your purse next time. But for now n*ked is you are."

