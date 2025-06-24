When Tom Aspinall issued brutally honest assessment on Jon Jones' legacy amid heavyweight title drama: "His résumé is far superior"

Back on Dec., 13, 2024, Tom Aspinall took part in an interview with Piers Morgan. During their sitdown, the then interim UFC heavyweight champion compared his résumé to Jon Jones' with complete honesty and no ego. He conceded to the reality of Jones having a much stronger MMA legacy than his own.

This was, in fact, brought up by Jones himself in an attempt to justify his dismissal of Aspinall as an opponent, which had little to do with why the Englishman felt confident in his ability to beat him. He never denigrated Jones' record or described his own as superior, only claimed that he could beat him in a fight.

"I agree with a lot of what Jon says. When you put the résumés next to each other, his résumé is far superior to mine. The risk/reward for both of us, his risk is he has everything to lose. He's amazing at everything."

Trending

When Morgan asked Aspinall if he was more skilled than Jones at any facet of MMA, Aspinall shut it down before explaining why he is such a dangerous opponent for 'Bones.'

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"No, but I'm way younger and way more athletic and way bigger. I possess a power that he's never seen before or even come close to, but like I said, I completely agree with everything that he says in terms of résumé. But it's not about Jon's résumé. It's about who's the best in the world right now, and I think it's me."

Check out Tom Aspinall's thoughts on Jon Jones (13:05):

Aspinall spent the better part of 2024 chasing a matchup with Jones. However, despite assurances from UFC CEO Dana White that the bout would indeed happen, it never did.

Tom Aspinall is now the new undisputed UFC heavyweight champion

Despite tremendous fan interest in a heavyweight title unification between him and Tom Aspinall and the UFC's apparent willingness to meet his asking price, Jon Jones ultimately opted against defending his undisputed heavyweight title. Instead, he announced his abrupt retirement.

Expand Tweet

This has led to Aspinall's promotion to undisputed heavyweight champion, but comes as a bitter sweet development for fans. Some, though, like UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, believe that 'Bones' will come out of retirement if/when Aspinall loses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.