When UFC 300 star Jim Miller willingly missed weight and earned high praise from Joe Rogan

Jim Miller is set to make his highly-anticipated return to the octagon at UFC 300. On the eve of the same, an old story from when he intentionally missed weight has resurfaced online.

Miller earned widespread laudation heading into UFC 205 (Nov. 12, 2016), which marked the UFC's first event in New York after MMA was legalized in the state. The event transpired at the iconic Madison Square Garden arena in New York City, New York, USA.

Ahead of their scheduled lightweight bout at UFC 205, Miller's opponent Thiago Alves missed the 156-pound non-title bout lightweight limit. Alves weighed in at 162.6 pounds, 6.6 pounds over the limit. As per, the NYSAC (New York State Athletic Commission) rules at the time, the MMA bout wouldn't have been allowed to proceed if the two fighters had a weight differential of over five pounds.

Miller, who was on point to make weight, rehydrated and weighed in at 157.6 pounds, to prevent their fight from being canceled. It did materialize as a 162.6-pound catchweight bout, in which 'A-10' beat Alves via a unanimous decision.

On that note, a video clip of UFC color commentator Joe Rogan praising Miller during the UFC 205 broadcast has now been re-posted and has piqued netizens' interest. Rogan alluded to how the Sparta Township, New Jersey-born fighter saved the Alves matchup and stated:

"He is a real veteran. And let's give credit to Jim Miller because even though Thiago Alves missed weight, his fight was almost off because Thiago missed weight by so much -- you can't be more than five pounds over your opponent at the weigh-ins in New York. So, what Jim Miller did was gain weight."

Rogan added:

"You've gotta love him. You've gotta love this guy. He said, 'Oh, really? Yeah. I'll gain two-and-a-half pounds. I'll miss weight myself, so we can still duke it out.' I love it. I love how this guy fights. I love his skill set. He's very well-rounded."

Furthermore, Rogan appreciated Miller's BJJ prowess, including his guard, leg locks, and armbar. The podcast mogul also complimented 'A-10's' striking and toughness.

Check out Rogan's comments below (0:12):

Expand Tweet

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller: 'A-10' on the cusp of unparalleled achievement at UFC 300

Jim Miller has extensively competed as an MMA fighter since Nov. 2005 and in the UFC since Oct. 2008. 'A-10' has defeated several reputable fighters such as Charles Oliveira, Thiago Alves, and Donald Cerrone. The 40-year-old has notched the most number of UFC wins (26) and the most UFC lightweight division victories (23), among other accolades.

Jim Miller is scheduled to face Bobby Green in a lightweight bout at the landmark UFC 300 event on April 13, 2024. Fighting on the UFC 300 card would help Miller etch his name in the history books as the only fighter to ever compete at the UFC's first three centenary numbered pay-per-view (PPV) events. He previously fought at both UFC 100 and UFC 200.

Expand Tweet

Poll : Do you think Jim Miller will win at UFC 300? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion