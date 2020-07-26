After the hard-fought loss, where does Darren Till go from here?

In order to grow, one must fail first. Darren Till has had his share of defeats recently. He's gone 1-1 since moving up to middleweight while being in a 2-3 slide.

Although a valiant effort against Robert Whittaker, he's going to have to sit for a while. That's because of a move he at one point in time had no problems with. As a matter of fact, he had said; don't want to get caught by a knee stomp, try and stop it.

He famously went back and forth with Stephen Thompson about the move after defeating "Wonderboy" back in 2018. He had injured Thompson's knees that then required some repairs.

Early on "The Reaper" caught Darren Till with a knee stomp. In between rounds, the latter was overheard telling his corners that there was an issue. All the while fighting strong on basically one leg.

During the post-fight press scrum, he admitted he was injured, but refused to make any excuses. Darren Till also said he fully expects to go under the knife. And the move should be outlawed. Talk about things coming full circle. Which means he'll most likely be riding the bench conceivably for the rest of the calendar year.

Where does that then leave Darren Till in the division?

As Dana White has said, the world's changing day-to-day, hour to hour, so it's hard to make solid plans. However, Darren Till will remain a top 10 fighter over that time. At worst he slides a couple of spots depending on other fight results.

There's also thought by some that his size would be well maintained at Light Heavyweight. However, that move opens up a bunch of other issues. But there are more ranked 205-ers that rather throw hands than at 185.

Who would be the perfect dance partner for Darren Till next?

The loser of the Yoel Romero versus Uriah Hall fight next week seems like a decent fit. A long shot opponent but an interesting matchup would be Marvin Vettori or even re-matching Kelvin Gastelum who's been struggling a bit as of late also. Of course, there's always the possibility of Darren Till fighting his social media fellow troller Mike Perry, providing his legal issues clear up.