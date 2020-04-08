Where does Conor McGregor go next

There's really just one fight that makes sense for Conor right now.

Nate Diaz has been in the back pocket, and it's time to play that hand.

Obviously the global situation has thrown monkey wrenches into everyone's plans. That can be especially said for Conor McGregor. 2020 was to be a busy year for the former 2 division champion. His original plan called for 3 fights this year.

Now, it seems it may just be one, or maybe a possible second in the fall. The end game for him was to recapture the 155 strap. With Khabib Nurmagomedov stuck in Dagestan, and Ramadan approaching, that plan has to be altered.

Almost immediately after Justin Gaethje's name started being tossed with Tony Ferguson's, an old foe threw his name out looking for payback. Dustin Poirier called out the Irishman to run their 2014 fight back, but at welterweight. Yes that would be a solid fight, no doubt. Both have grown immensely since UFC 178.

While rules and plans tend to change on the desires of higher talents, that's not the way Conor should go. And lets face facts, that's just the way life is by the way. We are not all created equal. But it's a good call by "The Diamond". The truth of the matter is that even if the UFC starts back up April 18 or not, sports are on shaky ground for the foreseeable future. Just one misstep and it will all cave in on itself like a house of cards, and wind up back at square one.

So with McGregor's planned 2020 season of comeback, what should be his next play? Yes he could continue to sit and wait till the 155 smoke clears. He could push Dan Hooker aside and go after Dustin. Or he could finish something that's always been available. And that's the best bet for him. It's a fight that has been in the company's, and Conor's back pocket for a while.

Nate Diaz wants his trilogy also. Nate who whether you like him or not, must admit is always game ready. Although you'd be hard pressed to find a fighter that wouldn't prefer an 8-12 week training camp. The now 34 year old Stockton native doesn't seem interested in signing on against anyone else (outside of that BMF necessity fight). Neither Conor nor Nate need a belt on the line. Both are above that level.

Yes we didn't see too much of McGregor against Cowboy; but he looked bigger, thicker, and crisper than in his fights with Nate. If Conor truly does intend to drop back down to 155, they may as well knock this one out first. Plus there's no telling how much longer Diaz really wants to be active.

It's time to break that 1-1 deadlock. Whenever the UFC is back up and running they are back logged with fights needed. So with multiple cards in quick succession this is a barn burner of one that will get all the MMA eyes on it. And that's what the company needs most.