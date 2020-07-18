While come Sunday morning the UFC will once again have a brand new UFC Flyweight Champion, the division's future itself is still up in the air.

Yes, the rematch of Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo will crown a new king. But for how long? Benavidez is 35 years old, and an older 35 at that. This will be his 35th fight. And while it's correct he hasn't been in a slew of Robbie Lawler - Rory MacDonald type wars, he's had his share of tough battles. Especially the 2 fights against Dominick Cruz back in the WEC.

While the 125-division was built for him, Demetrious Johnson came along, snatching the strap and a legacy with it. Benavidez has always been the bridesmaid type fighter. Solid everywhere, just not enough though to get over the top.

A belt for the taking tomorrow night 🏆



📺 Prelims on ESPN / E+ Main Card on E+ #InAbuDhabi @VisitAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/SHYqB4e7Yb — UFC (@ufc) July 17, 2020

Dana White won't publicly come out and say this is his last shot at the UFC Flyweight belt, but it very well maybe. Figueiredo, on the other hand, at this point in time, is a better overall fighter. However, he can and has been pulled into standing in the pocket and trade shot-for-shot. And while does have a solid chin, gets clipped.

Now if Benavidez has any power left to finish in him could be another story. And with the amount of disdain they have for each other it may turn into a stand in the center of the cage, forget takedowns and just slug it out battle.

So whoever Dana puts the belt around may not sit on top of the UFC Flyweight Division for a long time. Almost every other ranked fighter is in their 20's. They're hungry and entering their primes. And that means the UFC Flyweight Division can rebuild itself. And you can bet White is hoping for at least 2 or 3 stars to come out of there. Even though he has constantly through the years downplayed the 125ers.

Brandon Moreno, Kai Kara-France, and Askar Askarov are just three names that by midway through 2021 should become household names. They may not be this generation's version of Demetrious Johnson, Henry Cejudo, and Ian McCall but they should provide the spark the company desperately needs from the lighter weight class. Providing of course they don't close shop on the UFC Flyweight Division.