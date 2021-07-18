Which fighter is known as Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege?

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev is being hailed as the fighter who will carry on the legacy of former UFC 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Makhachev shares a really close relationship with 'The Eagle' as both fighters grew up together and trained under the guidance of Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap.

Speaking to MMA Extra, the 29-year-old described his relationship with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Me and Khabib, we have a very close relationship. He’s not just my sparring partner or a friend, he’s like an older brother to me, who showed me the way in life. He has already traveled the road for us. He showed us the way we should go and train. I would say I’ll remember him throughout my sports career and maybe through all my life because I knew him since the school days, and we used to go to the same school. We used to live minutes apart from each other. Afterward, we started training together, so all my life, I’ve known him.”

Abdulmanap had planned for 'The Eagle' to become the UFC champion and then retire undefeated. The next step of the plan involved Makhachev taking up the mantle and becoming the next 155-pound king.

The next step of 'Father's Plan,' ... Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's hopes for his team ... looks to continue tonight. pic.twitter.com/Jfh3xF2UNb — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 17, 2021

Many MMA personalities have showered praise on Makhachev, calling him "the next big thing" in the lightweight division. Former two-division champion Daniel Cormier believes Islam Makhachev will be the next star to come out of the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA).

"For 10 straight years, we've had title fights out of AKA. How do we continue that? Islam is the guy. We all believe right now Islam is our next best chance to have someone great."

The tale of the Dagestani fighter's greatness is not without substance as Makhachev has a solid professional MMA record of 19-1. The 29-year-old is riding a seven-fight winning streak that includes wins over Drew Dober and Gleison Tibau.

According to Twitter user 'MMA By The Numbers', Makhachev is one of the top guys in the UFC when it comes to takedown accuracy.

Highest takedown accuracy with 25+ attempts in UFC history (with # of attempts):



1 G St-Pierre - 73.8% (122)

2 B Fabinski - 70.6% (34)

3 I Makhachev - 69.0% (29)

4 D Brandao - 68.0% (25)

5 J Scoggins - 63.9% (36)

6 V Shevchenko - 63.6% (55)#UFCVegas31 — MMA By The Numbers (@NumbersMMA) July 16, 2021

Khabib's protege is improving with every single fight, as was seen in his masterful performance against Drew Dober at UFC 259. So, it would not come as a surprise if Makahchev manages to capture the UFC gold by the end of 2022.

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be in Islam Makhachev's corner for UFC Vegas 31

Islam Makhachev will have former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner for his fight against Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31 later tonight. This will be Makhachev's first UFC main event.

