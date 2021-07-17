Islam Makhachev reveals why Khabib Nurmagomedov and he don't fight for money

The likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev ushered in a new era of brilliance as they made their way into the UFC. Fighting on the grandest stage of them all, the country of Dagestan is now synonymous with undisputed dominance.

Most fighters in the top flight of combat sports are driven by their desire to accrue fame and financial benefits. However, in a recent interview, Islam Makhachev revealed the driving force that propelled him and Khabib Nurmagomedov to compete at the pinnacle of combat sports.

"I'm motivated because a lot of people in Dagestan, all Dagestan follow me, waiting for my fight. That's why I just want to show people around the world my skills, my game," admitted Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev spearheading Dagestan's quest to combat sports supremacy

Driven by their zeal to make a name for themselves and their country, Nurmagomedov and Makhachev fight for something greater than themselves. The hopes of an entire nation have been resting on the shoulders of Islam Makhachev ever since Khabib Nurmagomedov hung his gloves up.

Khabib Nurmagomedov ushered Dagestan into mainstream combat sports discourse when he consolidated his position as the UFC lightweight champion. The charge to keep Dagestan at the top of the food chain has now fallen upon Islam Makhachev.

Watch Islam Makhachev's interview on UFC Unfiltered below:

Also Read: Thiago Moises touts Islam Makhachev bout as life-changing

Dagestan - A gold mine of talent

The Russian republic has always been at the forefront of producing extremely hardworking and talented athletes. VICE correspondent Alzo Slade charted a course to Dagestan to find out everything there is to know about wrestling culture in the country.

“I like to think that I’m in shape, but what those guys do it’s the real deal. The MMA guys in the mountains, run about a mile or two across some rough terrain in the mountains. There was about a 50 foot patch of ice, these guys ran across the ice, feet plunged into icy cold water. They do that first thing in the morning," explained Slade.

The stories and legends about the culture of wrestling and MMA in the icy mountains of Dagestan are awe-inspiring. The lives that these fighters live are a testament to their dedication to their country and their trade. Therefore, it is no surprise that they are driven by something more than personal gratification.

Also Read: Islam Makhachev explains why Dagestani fighters excel in wrestling

Watch the VICE video below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari