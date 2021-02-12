Which fighters received a rating boost in the UFC 4 update today?

The latest EA Sports UFC 4 update has new ratings for seven different playable characters. Former UFC two division champion Daniel Cormier is the man behind the game's overall scores given to the fighters.

Cormier increased the game ratings of Charles Oliveira, Stephen Thompson, Carlos Condit, Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Max Holloway. He also decreased Conor McGregor's abilities in UFC 4.

After a legendary performance against Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout at UFC Fight Island 7, Holloway had the most significant gain based on Cormier's judgment. He is now the sixth character in UFC 4 to have an overall score of five stars.

The latest fighter to reach 5 Stars OVR in #UFC4 🔥🏅



Congratulations to @BlessedMMA for joining the exclusive club 💪 pic.twitter.com/L1Gplzc4Zl — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) February 11, 2021

In addition to Holloway, unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, women's double champion Amanda Nunes, and women's flyweight Valentina Shevchenko all have a UFC 4 rating of five stars.

What are the other ratings to have improved in UFC 4?

UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

Official UFC 4 ratings adjuster Daniel Cormier decided that Charles Oliveira deserved a substantial upgrade on 'switch stance' and 'bottom game' following his performance against Tony Ferguson. Both skills are being increased by over five points, which modifies Oliveira's grappling rating to four and a half stars.

"Wonderboy" 38-year-old Stephen Thompson is another big beneficiary of Cormier's adjustments. After defeating Geoff Neal in the last UFC event of 2020, Thompson will now have a UFC 4 overall score of four stars.

Carlos Condit's unanimous decision victory over Matt Brown did not go unnoticed by Cormier. "The Natural Born Killer" returned to his four-star overall score rating.

Advertisement

Michael Chandler, the most recent character available at UFC 4, proved he is one of the best lightweight contenders by defeating Dan Hooker with an impressive knockout. Cormier magnified Chandler's 'switch stance' skill by 11 points.

But the biggest recipient of Cormier's UFC 4 adjustments was Dustin Poirier. "The Diamond" had eight of his skills improved, including his kicking speed, which was fundamental to his win over Conor McGregor at UFC 257.

The Irishman was the only big name to have his ratings reduced. McGregor suffered decreases in 'recovery', 'leg strength', 'punch speed', and 'head strength'.

DC is back with the latest #UFC4 fighter rating updates 🎮 👀



Agree with his adjustments? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Gw95S8tMil — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) February 11, 2021

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier's rating adjustments? What other fighters do you think deserve an overall score increase or decrease? Sound off in the comments.