3 huge stars that EA Sports have left off the UFC 4 roster

The much-anticipated UFC 4 by EA Sports dropped in August last year. With the middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal featuring on the cover, the roster of UFC 4 is stacked.

However, EA Sports has missed out on certain current fighters, some of them highly ranked as well.

Other than the three names below, EA Sports has also decided to leave out popular names like Roxanne Modafferi, Maycee Barber, and Amanda Ribas in the women's division, and Dan Ige, Islam Makhachev, Geoff Neal, Jiri Prochazka, and Vicente Luque in the men's division, among many others.

However, the following are the three names who are the highest-ranked fighters to be left out of the UFC 4 roster.

1. Marvin Vettori - UFC middleweight

@dc_mma still not seeing my picture on @EASPORTSUFC

What’s up with it?

Italy need to be represented in the game let’s go 👊🏻🇮🇹 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) December 15, 2020

The rising UFC middleweight was left out of the UFC 4 roster despite being ranked no. 5 in his division. 'The Italian Dream', who is currently on a four-fight winning streak since his 2018 loss to Israel Adesanya, has even expressed his discontentment about being left out from the latest iteration of the game.

Marvin Vettori has been vocal about it multiple times, including in the post-fight interview of UFC Vegas 16, where he beat Jack Hermansson with a clinical decision win. Vettori addressed Daniel Cormier, who has lent his voice as the commentator for UFC 4 and is also the official ratings adjuster, and asked DC to put him in the game.

Vettori also tweeted about it when the game came out in August 2020. It seems like the middleweight fighter is really keen on being a part of the UFC 4 roster, and given his current performance, he deserves a spot as well.

Marvin Vettori is next set to face Darren Till on April 10.

2. Calvin Kattar - UFC featherweight

Another top star that UFC 4 has missed out on is Calvin Kattar. The No. 6 ranked featherweight has six wins and three losses in UFC, which should be enough to get his name on the game's roster given how fighters with lower ranks and lesser fights have ended up there.

Kattar's two-fight win streak was broken by an absolute class of a performance by Max Holloway at UFC Fight Island 7 last month. Prior to that, Kattar had two consecutive wins over Jeremy Stephens by KO and Dan Ige via decision.

3. Aleksandar Rakic - UFC heavyweight

Aleksandar Rakić (12-1) announces his contendership, corpsing Jimi Manuwa with a horrific, first-round head kick! The Austrian boosts his tear to 12 straight with 10 finishes, nine by knockout, and eight in round one. #UFCStockholm pic.twitter.com/unvZMRNef7 — Bulgogi Jones (@Hamderlei) June 1, 2019

Aleksandar Rakic is the No. 4 heavyweight in UFC, with wins over every opponent he has faced in the octagon so far except one. With five victories under his name and only one defeat, Rakic certainly deserved a spot in the UFC 4 game, especially after his 42-second stunner of a head kick KO over Jimi Manuwa back in 2019.