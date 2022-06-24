Who had the better guillotine between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes?

Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson are good with guillotines, but who executed it better?

ONE Championship showed clips of both Moraes and Johnson using the submission to claim a win over Yuya Wakamatsu on separate occasions. The caption reads:

“Guillotines GALORE 💪 But who did it better?”

Demetrious Johnson faced Wakamatsu in his first bout in ONE Championship back in 2019. Wakamatsu’s striking threatened Johnson during their matchup, but ‘Mighty Mouse’ found a way to take his Japanese foe’s back in the second round of their fight.

As Wakamatsu scrambled out of trouble, Johnson used the opportunity to find other ways to finish him. When the Japanese tried get back to his feet, Johnson latched on to a guillotine from an awkward angle and forced him to tap out.

Meanwhile, Wakamatsu challenged Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight world title at ONE X back in March. Both men started the match tentatively, clearly wary of the other’s skills and finishing capability.

In the third round, both fighters tried to take the other down in a series of scrambles. However, Wakamatsu exposed his neck when he shot for a takedown, which Moraes held on to like a boa constrictor. ‘Little Piranha’ tried to hang on for about 20 seconds, but Moraes would not let go of the hold and sunk it even deeper to get the submission win.

There are multiple variations of the guillotine, and both Johnson and Moraes performed a couple of them in impressive fashion. Even fans are torn between the two versions of the submission hold in the comments section. However, it’s clear that fans are the winners for being able to witness both inside the circle.

Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson are set to headline ONE 161

Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson have a chance to prove who can perform their moves better at ONE 161, the promotion’s first event on US primetime.

The pair will figure in their second bout for the ONE flyweight world title. Moraes emerged victorious in their first matchup, finishing Johnson with a shocking first-round victory in 2021. ‘Mikinho’ is looking to replicate that feat to cement his legacy in the sport.

For his part, Johnson spent time out of his comfort zone by competing in a mixed-rules bout against Muay Thai legend Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X. The American held his own during the Muay Thai round of the match and asserted his dominance in the second round, taking Rodtang’s back for a submission victory.

The battle between the two legendary champions of MMA is certainly a worthy headliner for ONE Championship’s historic event.

