"This fight is very important for my legacy" - Another win over DJ will be huge for Adriano Moraes

ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes has already cemented his legend in mixed martial arts, but he’s not close to stopping. The only man to finish Demetrious Johnson knows that another win over the arguable greatest of all time will only add to his growing legacy.

Moraes can do just that when he rematches Johnson on their namesake card ONE 161: Moraes vs. Johnson II at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, which will be broadcast live in North American primetime on Friday, 26 August.

The Brazilian superstar did what was deemed impossible back then when he knocked Johnson out in the second round of their title match at ONE on TNT I in April 2021.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Moraes said he plans to defend the ONE flyweight world title as many times in his career, and another victory over Johnson would be another laurel in his growing legacy:

“This fight is very important for my legacy because I want to make as many title defenses as I can during my career. And [another] victory over him will help a lot in building that legacy.”

Moraes is one of the finest submission specialists in ONE Championship, with seven of his eleven wins in the organization coming by way of a tap. He, however, took a different approach in dealing with Johnson.

Off a scramble, the American Top Team fighter landed a quick right cross that sent Johnson stumbling to the canvas, and it was there that Moraes launched the knee strike that cemented his legendary status.

Barely a second after landing his right hand, Moraes got to position and tagged Johnson with a brutal knee that immediately knocked ‘Mighty Mouse’ out cold.

Adriano Moraes shares a professional relationship with DJ

Adriano Moraes and Johnson may be rivals at this point, but the two maintain a professional relationship akin to a workplace friendship.

In an interview with South China Morning Post’s Tom Taylor, Moraes said he enjoys whenever he and Johnson are on the same card since it’s an opportunity for them to talk to each other without the pressure of fighting.

Such was the case when the two featured at ONE Championship’s 10th-anniversary show, ONE X, this past March. Adriano Moraes said about the same:

“Every time we fight in the same events, like our last event, we know each other so it’s always a pleasure to be in the same card as him because we learn a lot from Demetrious Johnson. Yes, we talk with each other, he’s a funny guy. He’s a good colleague at work.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far