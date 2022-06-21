"I have nothing to prove" - Adriano Moraes on his rematch after KO of Demetrious Johnson

ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes firmly believes that he has nothing more to prove in his rematch against Demetrious Johnson, the man considered by many the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.

Moraes and Johnson will run it back at their namesake card ONE 161: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which airs live in North American primetime on Friday, August 26, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Moraes said he's aware of how the bulk of the MMA community was surprised by his victory. Despite the initial perception, the longtime champion said the win was just part of an honest day’s work.

‘Mikinho’ added that what he did was already expected of him, no matter who his opponent was at that time.

Adriano Moraes said:

“A lot of people were surprised, but my team and the people who always believed in me weren’t surprised. We already knew. We work very hard, we have a unique discipline. So for us, it was a normal working day, and thank God everything went well.”

He added:

“I think that in this rematch, I have nothing to prove. I just want to give my best, as always, and show that I am an increasingly complete athlete.”

Despite being the champion, Moraes was seen as the underdog in his match with Johnson at ONE on TNT I. Nevertheless, the Brazilian superstar showed he belongs in the sport’s hall of legends.

Known for his superb grappling, it came as a surprise that Moraes used his striking to dispatch Johnson in the second round of their bout. Moraes first landed a crisp right cross that sent Johnson stumbling to the mat.

It was there that Moraes launched his now-iconic knee strike that immediately put Johnson to sleep.

Adriano Moraes believes DJ is still the GOAT

Adriano Moraes may have knocked Johnson out, but he still believes that ‘Mighty Mouse’ is the only man fit to be called the MMA GOAT.

Johnson has an incomparable resume after dominating in the UFC for the last decade and successfully transitioning to ONE Championship.

In an interview with The Schmo, Moraes expressed his respect for Johnson and said the American fighter is still at the top of the sport’s history.

“He’s still in the first place for me. Just for everything, he did and he keeps doing it for the sport and our division. I think he’s still the greatest of all time and yes it is.”

Johnson tore up the competition in the UFC with 11 successful title defenses from 2012 to 2017 before moving on to ONE Championship, wherein he became the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion.

Catch the full interview below:

