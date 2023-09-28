Who is Dong Huaxiang? Chinese MMA prospect reportedly signs with the UFC

Dong Huaxiang has reportedly been signed to the UFC and plans to compete in the women’s strawweight division.

Over the last few years, the women’s 115-pound division has been taken over by high-level Chinese fighters, with Zhang Weili as the champion and Yan Xiaonan as a potential next title challenger.

Turns out another Chinese strawweight will look to follow in the footsteps of her fellow countrywoman. According to Chris Presnell, 25-year-old Don Huaxiang, nicknamed ‘Hua Mulan’ has signed with the UFC. Presnell broke the news on Twitter by saying:

“Top Chinese prospect Dong Huaxiang (11-2) has signed with the UFC, per source. The Guangxi province native is hoping to fight on December 9th and will compete in the strawweight division. #UFCNews #MMANews #UFC”

Dong made her professional MMA debut in January 2017 after establishing a recorded amateur record of 3-0, including two first-round submissions. Despite her success as an amateur, the Guangxi-born fighter had a rough start to her journey in the pro ranks.

‘Hua Mulan’ lost two of her first three professional fights, with both losses being in the first round. Following her disappointing start, Dong teamed up with the Chinese promotion Wu Lin Feng and began establishing herself as a legitimate prospect.

Dong bounced back from her 1-2 run with ten consecutive wins, including eight inside the distance, to push her professional record to 11-2. It should be noted that there was a two-year gap between her last two fights, as she last fought on June 28 of this year.

Where is Dong Huaxiang’s placement in the UFC strawweight division?

Dong Huaxiang will start at the bottom of the totem pole in the UFC women’s strawweight division. Luckily for her, she could quickly find herself ranked depending on who she’s matched up with and how active she plans to be.

Dong’s UFC debut could be targeted for December, which was previously-stated by Chris Presnell. Although nothing is confirmed, the December 9 fight card is rumored to be taking place in China, giving ‘Hua Mulan’ a hometown crowd for her first walk to the Octagon.

It’s too early to create massive expectations for Dong. With that said, the 25-year-old is young and seems to have the skills to potentially be a player in the women’s 115-pound division.

