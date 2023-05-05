Shocking reports broke out last night that an arrest had been made at the Miami home of UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal following a shooting.

Reports of a shooting involving a member of Jorge Masvidal's family at the fighter's Miami home.

It was quickly established by the police that ‘Gamebred’ was not present during the incident. Later, it was revealed that the alleged perpetrator was actually Masvidal’s father, Jorge Masvidal Sr.

While details were initially scarce, Andy Slater of FOX Sports has since revealed some more on exactly what happened.

According to Slater, Masvidal Sr. was arrested and now faces a charge of second-degree attempted murder.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that the victim was shot in both arms during an argument that took place in the kitchen. According to the report, a gun was later found in the vicinity.

Now, the victim of the shooting has been revealed by TMZ as a man named Luis Leoncini. His involvement with Masvidal Sr. remains unknown, however.

So far, Jorge Masvidal has not commented on this incident.

Jorge Masvidal retirement: What is ‘Gamebred’ doing now?

Jorge Masvidal recently announced his retirement from MMA following his defeat to Gilbert Burns last month at UFC 287.

The defeat was Masvidal’s fourth in a row, leaving him without a victory in the UFC since his 2019 triumph over Nate Diaz. The win over Diaz earned him the UFC’s ‘BMF’ title.

‘Gamebred’ later admitted that his age had become a factor, as he turned 38 years old last November and stated in an interview that he felt that he’d slowed down somewhat.

“I’ve been feeling from 34 to 37 that, in that department and solely in that department, my reflexes and reaction time took a big dip.”

Since his retirement, Masvidal has focused on promoting his latest Gamebred FC event, which is set to feature former UFC star Roy Nelson, taking place this weekend in Fort Lauderdale.

Despite all of this, some observers haven’t taken Masvidal’s retirement at face value.

His old rival Colby Covington, for instance, recently claimed that the retirement was simply a way for Masvidal to escape USADA testing and “take steroids”.

