Who has the longest undefeated streak in UFC?

Going undefeated in a competitive promotion like UFC is not the easiest task. Even the greatest of Champions can have their winning streaks broken in a momentary error of judgement. But there are some fighters who have done it better than the others. Here are the top 5 fighters with the longest undefeated streaks in UFC at present.

Only the fighters whose undefeated streaks are active and are yet to lose since their last defeat have been included in the list.

#5 Amanda Nunes (11-win streak)

Amanda Nunes

The reigning double Champion of the Women's division in UFC is on an 11-fight winning streak. Amanda Nunes last lost six years ago to Cat Zingano at UFC 178 in September, 2014. Since then, she has gone on to beat the likes of Shayna Baszler, Ronda Rousey, Sara McMann, Raquel Pennington, Holly Holm, Germaine de Randamie, and the current Women's Flyweight Champ, Valentina Shevchenko.

Her list of 11 victims since the defeat also includes Miesha Tate and Cris Cyborg, whom she defeated to unify the UFC Women's Bantamweight and Featherweight belts respectively. Her last win was against Felicia Spencer and next up she is set to face Megan Anderson. Nunes is currently the #1 UFC women's pound-for-pound fighter as well.

Kamaru Usman (12-win streak)

Kamaru Usman

The Welterweight Champion is yet to be defeated in UFC, with 12 wins in 12 fights under his name. Debuting in the company at TUF 21, Kamaru Usman has defeated names like Leon Edwards, Sean Strickland, Demian Maia, and Tyron Woodley on his way to greatness. The Woodley fight was for the Welterweight crown, which he then defended against Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' is scheduled to fight Gilbert Burns next at UFC 258 next February.

#3 Georges St-Pierre (13-win streak)

Georges St-Pierre

Inarguably one of the greatest ever to step inside the Octagon, Georges St-Pierre announced his retirement while being on an undefeated 13-fight winning streak. The former Welterweight and Middleweight Champion also holds the record of second highest number of title defenses in UFC.

The last time St-Pierre lost was when he dropped his first Welterweight belt to Matt Sera at UFC 60 in 2007. He has won against Matt Hughes, Jon Fitch, Thiago Alves, B.J. Penn, Dan Hardy, Carlos Condit, Nick Diaz, and Matt Sera himself since then.

The two-time Undisputed and one-time Interim UFC Welterweight Champion had once almost retired from the Octagon before, due to a torn ACL. But he made his return four years after his last fight to face Michael Bisping at UFC 217 and won the bout, as well as the Middleweight belt via technical submission. Only a month later, GSP vacated the Middleweight title owing to an ulcer, to avoid holding up the division.

Before officially announcing his retirement in 2019 and becoming a Hall-of-Fame inductee in 2020, GSP had shown interest in fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at Lightweight. In case he decides to come back again, it might have to be against the Lightweight Champ after all, as Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz has been tweeting about it quite a bit.

#2 Khabib Nurmagomedov (13-win streak)

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference

The UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has the same number of wins on his streak as GSP, but he ranks ahead in this list because he is not only undefeated in the current streak, but in his entire career.

Debuting in 2012, Khabib has gone through the likes of Pat Healy, Rafael dos Anjos, Edson Barboza, Al Iaquinta, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje to get to the 13 wins.

'The Eagle' recently announced his retirement from MMA in the memory of his late father, saying that he had promised his mother he would not fight without him. Arguably the MMA GOAT for many fans, Khabib is 13-0 in UFC and 29-0 in his career, and there is a whole lot of speculation about whether he would return one last time to make it 30-0.

#1 Jon Jones (17-win streak) - The current longest undefeated UFC fighter

Jon Jones

Jon Jones has the longest undefeated streak in UFC. He is yet to be beaten since the only loss of his career to Matt Hamill in the TUF 10 Finale in 2009, which came via disqualification. 'Bones' has the most number of title defenses in UFC and had held the Light Heavyweight title on and off for nearly a decade.

Jones had a result against Daniel Cormier overturned to No Contest by CSAC, but he had originally won that fight as well. His victims over the years have been big names of the sport, such as Shogun Rua, Vitor Belfort, Glover Teixeira, DC, Alexander Gustafsson, Thiago Santos, and Dominick Reyes.

Jones has recently vacated his 205-pound belt and is preparing for a move up to Heavyweight, with his eye set on winning the belt and adding another feather to his cap.