Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, March 29, 2025? - Know your UFC Mexico City main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is all set to put on another exciting show, featuring some established stars as well as rising contenders who are looking to make a name for themselves. It'll be a UFC Fight Night card, which would be headlined by a pivotal showdown with major title implications.

The highly-anticipated UFC Mexico City headlining match pits former two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno against one-time UFC flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg. On the other hand, the card's co-headlining match would witness Manuel Torres clash against Drew Dober.

The card also features veteran fighters like Kelvin Gastelum and highly-touted prospects like Raul Rosas Jr. The undercard too boasts various battle-tested combatants, who'll be looking to make an impact come fight night.

We'll now take a look at the main card and preliminary card fighters competing at the UFC Mexico City event, which goes down at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

UFC card tonight: UFC Mexico City main card fighters

The main card matches and fighters for UFC Mexico City are as follows:

Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg (flyweight)

Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober (lightweight)

Kevin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer (middleweight)

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Vince Morales (bantamweight)

David Martinez vs. Saimon Oliveira (bantamweight)

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas (flyweight)

Brandon Moreno (MMA record: 22-8, 2 draws)

Brandon Moreno recently snapped a two-fight losing streak and returned to his winning ways. 'The Assassin Baby' is fresh off a dominant unanimous decision victory against Amir Albazi and is believed to be within touching distance of another shot at UFC gold.

With a win at UFC Mexico City, Moreno could enter the title picture as he looks to become a three-time UFC flyweight champion.

Steve Erceg (12-3)

Steve Erceg was outpointed in his attempt to capture the UFC flyweight championship against reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja. Erceg then ended up suffering a TKO defeat against Kai Kara-France and is now looking to rebuild his momentum and re-enter the title conversation. As such, the UFC Mexico City matchup against Moreno is regarded as incredibly important for Erceg.

Manuel Torres (15-3)

Mexico's Manuel Torres is coming off a defeat against Ignacio Bahamondes, but he did have a solid run prior to that. Torres' upcoming co-headlining matchup against America's Drew Dober is considered to be a major test for him -- not only in regard to skill but also to see how well he rebounds and regains his lost momentum in his ascent up the lightweight food chain.

Drew Dober (27-14, 1 No Contest)

Drew Dober is beheld as one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC lightweight division. However, Dober's exciting fighting style has sometimes cost him in pivotal fights, thereby keeping him away from title contender status thus far. Regardless, Dober has another major opportunity on the upcoming fight card, wherein a statement victory could help boost his standing after two back-to-back defeats.

Kelvin Gastelum (20-9, 1 No Contest)

Kelvin Gastelum is a true veteran of the sport and has time and again proven himself to be a tough matchup for any fighter on a given day. He's achieved tremendous success at both welterweight and middleweight. Gastelum has lately been on a quest to once again become a top contender at middleweight.

Joe Pyfer (13-3)

Joe Pyfer is known for his fearsome knockout power and has been working hard to break into the upper echelons of the UFC middleweight division. His upcoming clash against Kelvin Gastelum would be pivotal for him to announce his standing as a bonafide threat in the division, as beating a well-rounded combatant and veteran like that would truly boost Pyfer's profile.

Raul Rosas Jr. (10-1)

Raul Rosas Jr. has time and again been hailed by many as one of the top prospects in all of mixed martial arts. Rosas Jr.'s striking, grappling, and overall MMA arsenal is believed to have steadily improved in recent years. His youth and growth potential are among the key factors that have led some to deem him a future UFC champion.

Vince Morales (16-9)

Vince Morales is coming off a pair of defeats and needs a victory to secure his standing and ensure he gets bigger opportunities sooner rather than later. For that, he'd first have to get past the dangerous Raul Rosas Jr. in their main card matchup at UFC Mexico City.

David Martinez (11-1)

David Martinez has made waves with his excellent performances and victories over the course of his recent fights. Martinez has tasted defeat just once in his professional MMA career. Well, given his dominance as of late, it appears as though he's on a roll and would be looking to continue it when he returns to the octagon this week.

Saimon Oliveira (18-5)

Brazil's Saimon Oliveira suffered a stoppage defeat against Daniel Marcos in his most recent fight. In his upcoming clash against David Martinez, Oliveira has a golden opportunity to steal the spotlight in front of the Mexican fans and get back on track in his quest to the top.

Ronaldo Rodriguez (17-2)

Mexico's Ronaldo Rodriguez has impressed many with his tremendous fighting prowess and incredible victories in his past several fights. 'Lazy Boy' would be aiming to do more of the same, and more (no pun intended!), when he returns to action in front of the Mexican fans come fight night.

Kevin Borjas (9-3)

The belief is that the much-awaited matchup between Ronaldo Rodriguez and Kevin Borjas is one that could potentially turn into a barnburner, given the pace and skills both combatants bring to the table. Borjas has suffered a few setbacks as of late but is still viewed as a dangerous opponent for anyone in the flyweight division.

UFC card tonight: UFC Mexico City preliminary card fighters

The preliminary card matches and fighters for UFC Mexico City are as follows:

Edgar Chairez vs. C.J. Vergara (flyweight)

Jose Daniel Medina vs. Ateba Gautier (middleweight)

Christian Rodriguez vs. Melquizael Costa (featherweight)

Loopy Godinez vs. Julia Polastri (women's strawweight)

Rafa Garcia vs. Vinc Pichel (lightweight)

Jamall Emmers vs. Gabriel Miranda (featherweight)

Marquel Mederos vs. Austin Hubbard (lightweight)

Edgar Chairez (11-6)

Mexico's Edgar Chairez was outpointed by Joshua Van in his last fight and would be eager to get his name back in the win column when he fights in his home country this week. He'll be looking to make a statement win at UFC Mexico City, as a spectacular stoppage would surely help make up for his recent setback and get him back on track as a rising star.

C.J. Vergara (12-6, 1 draw)

America's C.J. Vergara is coming off a stoppage defeat against Ramazan Temirov in his most recent octagon appearance. Vergara would be likely to exercise an abundance of caution and showcase an evolved defensive arsenal when he steps into the octagon next.

Jose Daniel Medina (11-4)

Jose Medina is coming off back-to-back defeats and would be looking to return to his winning ways at UFC Mexico City. The Bolivian fighter will take on Cameroon's Ateba Gautier in his upcoming fight, which will be an incredibly important one for him.

Ateba Gautier (6-1)

On the contrary, Ateba Gautier's recent performances have been a huge confidence booster for his fans, as he's secured one win to another and gone from strength to strength in his career. He'll be looking to add to his momentum when he fights Medina next.

Christian Rodriguez (12-2)

Christian Rodriguez is coming off a victory against Austin Bashi in his most recent fight and is on the cusp of notching yet another win inside the octagon. He'll take on Melquizael Costa next, a win against whom would help him climb the long and treacherous ladder of the highly competitive UFC featherweight division.

Melquizael Costa (22-7)

Melquizael Costa is fresh off a submission victory against Andre Fili and has been making a name for himself with his consistent display of skill and will inside the octagon. Costa would look to bag another win when he competes against Christian Rodriguez this week.

Loopy Godinez (12-5)

Loopy Godinez has suffered back-to-back points defeats inside the octagon and would return to the octagon in search of a much-needed victory at UFC Mexico City. The Mexico-born fighter will take on Brazil's Julia Polastri at the event and would likely bring her signature grit and aggression to the matchup, given how important it is for her to steer clear of another defeat.

Julia Polastri (13-4)

Julia Polastri is 1-1 in her past two fights and would be stepping into hostile territory next, given that she's facing Godinez on the latter's home turf at this weekend's event. A win for Polastri would most definitely boost her standing in the women's strawweight division.

Rafa Garcia (16-4)

Rafa Garcia is coming off a stoppage defeat against Grant Dawson and would presumably be entering his upcoming fight with a sense of urgency to rectify the errors he made last time around. His defense would particularly be under the scanner, and a win here would be a major relief for the lightweight combatant.

Vinc Pichel (14-4)

Vinc Pichel is coming off a pair of defeats and, akin to his opponent Rafa Garcia, would be in search of a much-needed victory to get back on track. Their lightweight bout marks yet another intriguing clash of styles on the upcoming card's prelims.

Jamall Emmers (20-8)

Jamall Emmers is coming off a knockout loss against Nate Landwehr. His upcoming fight would be a crucial one to see how well he responds to his recent defeat and rebounds. The featherweight would be taking on Gabriel Miranda inside the octagon.

Gabriel Miranda (17-7)

Similarly, Gabriel Miranda is also coming off a knockout defeat and would be looking to regain his lost momentum when he steps foot inside the octagon this week. Akin to Emmers' situation, it'll be noteworthy to see how Miranda performs after his previous defeat.

Marquel Mederos (9-1)

Marquel Mederos has been on a roll in his recent fights and is considered to be a rising star in the shark tank that is the UFC lightweight division. Mederos last outpointed Landon Quinones and would look to keep his rhythm going this weekend.

Austin Hubbard (16-8)

Austin Hubbard is coming off a points defeat against Alexander Hernandez and will be going up against the dangerous Marquel Mederos. It's an important fight for both lightweights, and a dominant win for either would surely boost the winner's profile at 155 pounds.

