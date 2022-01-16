Who won the UFC fight last night (15th January 2022)?

For the second time in a row, Calvin Kattar delighted MMA fans in a headlining bout of the UFC's first event of the year. This time, however, Kattar was on the triumphant side of a lopsided decision against Giga Chikadze.

Kattar, who was listed on multiple betting sites as the underdog, silenced his doubters with a spectacular domination of Chikadze. 'The Boston Finisher' dished out a steady diet of jabs to keep the Georgian at bay.

Kattar also mixed in his offense with some takedown attempts and stinging elbow shots, giving Chikadze multiple weapons to think about. The judges scored the contest 50-44, 50-45, and 50-45 in favor of the Bostonian, who earned an impressive victory in what was arguably his strongest performance yet.

In the co-main event, heavyweight standout Jake Collier made short work of Chase Sherman to snag his fifth win in the octagon. 'The Prototype' was able to take the Mississippi native to the ground and finish him off with a rear-naked choke.

Meanwhile, Brandon Royval and Rogerio Bontorin clashed in an exciting battle. However, the flyweight bout was marred by multiple controversies. Royval earned a split decision nod despite seemingly getting outworked. However, many believe he was the rightful winner in the first place as an alleged Bontorin tap in round three went unnoticed.

In the women's flyweight division, Katlyn Chookagian scored her third unanimous decision victory over Jennifer Maia. In doing so, Chookagian set a new record for most wins in the division with eight.

A lightweight clash between Viacheslav Borshchev and Dakota Bush saw the first UFC finish of 2022. The bout ended after Borshchev landed a perfectly-timed liver shot to his opponent, rendering Bush unable to continue. Referee Herb Dean was forced to stop the action at 3:47 of the opening round.

Finally, a featherweight contest between Bill Algeo and Joanderson Brito kicked off the event's main card. Algeo took home a unanimous decision victory.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze full card results

Main Card

Calvin Kattar def. Giga Chikadze via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-44)

Jake Collier def. Chase Sherman via submission (Round 1, 2:26)

Brandon Royval vs. Rogerio Bontorin via SD (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Katlyn Chookagian def. Jennifer Maia via UD (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Viacheslav Borshchev def. Dakota Bush via TKO (Round 1, 3:47)

Bill Algeo def. Joanderson Brito via UD (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

Jamie Pickett def. Joseph Holmes via UD (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Court McGee def. Ramiz Brahimaj via UD (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Brian Kelleher def. Kevin Croom via UD (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

T.J. Brown def. Charles Rosa via UD (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

