Throughout Israel Adesanya's career, only one man can stake his claim at being the middleweight great's superior - Alex Periera. 'Poatan' twice defeated 'The Last Stylebender' in kickboxing bouts, with the Nigerian born New Zealander's second loss being an especially brutal knockout.

While the UFC's reigning 185 lbs titleholder has lost before, he has never lost to the same foe twice. It is an honor that Alex Pereira alone enjoys. Thus, many fans expect the former Glory double champion to repeat his previous kickboxing success against 'The Last Stylebender' at UFC 281.

Though the bout is an MMA fight, the dynamics largely remain centered on kickboxing. Both Adesanya and Pereira are predominantly kickboxers whose grappling is purely defensive. While the Nigerian is a proven commodity, there is still good reason for the UFC to hope that his Brazilian rival emerges victorious.

This list details five such reasons as the third clash between the two men looms ever closer.

#5. Alex Pereira offers fresh matchups

Israel Adesanya is the most dominant UFC champion in recent memory. Since capturing the title, the Nigerian has made easy work of anyone who dared challenge him for middleweight supremacy. While his wins haven't always ended in spectacular knockouts, he remains unscathed at 185 lbs.

Unfortunately, the drawback of dominance is a thinner herd of challengers. 'The Last Stylebender' has defeated most of the middleweight division's best fighters. Should he avenge his two losses to 'Poatan' and defeat him, it will thin a division that the Nigerian is dangerously close to lapping.

However, if Alex Pereira emerges victorious this Saturday, he will render matchmaking significantly easier for the UFC as he will be an intriguing matchup for countless foes he has yet to face. Fresher matchups are easier to market as opposed to rematches of one-sided defeats.

#4. His fighting style is more exciting

Alex Pereira's fighting style is a highlight reel magnet. The Brazilian kickboxing great enters every bout with the intention of knocking his foes unconscious. Not only does he possess the monstrous knockout power to make good on his intentions, but his skill-set is primed to set up his opponents for his trademark left hook.

MMA mania @mmamania One year ago today,

Alex Pereira made his UFC debut

One year ago today,Alex Pereira made his UFC debuthttps://t.co/KVkovbyh8v

However, the left hook isn't all that 'Poatan' possesses. As a highly skilled kickboxer, the former Glory double champion has a plethora of tools, including flying knees, with which to separate his opponents from consciousness. A more exciting fighter who can consistently produce knockouts is easier to market.

Fans are less likely to boo a mixed martial artist like Alex Pereira, whose performances are always punctuated by a desire to knock his foes out cold. While 'The Last Stylebender' can fight in a dazzling manner, 'Poatan' always does, rendering his matchups more attractive in the longterm.

#3. The Brazilian market

There are very few nations as synonymous with MMA as Brazil is. Countless all-time greats emerged from the country to etch their names in the halls of UFC legends. Royce Gracie, Anderson Silva and José Aldo come to mind. Thus, it is no secret that Brazil is one of the largest markets the UFC can tap into.

Alex Pereira is the latest in a long line of highly skilled Brazilian fighters. With the exception of Amanda Nunes, no other Brazilian reigns as a champion in the UFC. If Alex Pereira defeats his Nigerian rival at UFC 281 this Saturday, he will act as a channel for the UFC to tap back into the Brazilian market.

The support that Brazilian fighters enjoy from hometown fans is unrivaled. A Brazilian middleweight champion following in the footsteps of Anderson Silva is a highly lucrative possibility that the UFC cannot discount as Alex Pereira challenges Israel Adesanya for divisional supremacy at 185 lbs.

#2. A potential double champion in the UFC

During his career as a kickboxer, Alex Pereira made history by becoming Glory's first-ever two-division champion by capturing titles at both middleweight and light heavyweight. His nemesis, 'The Last Stylebender', has not been able to repeat this success at the highest level in either kickboxing or MMA.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Dominick Reyes and Alex Pereira.



Reyes fights at a weight class 20 lbs heavier than Pereira. Dominick Reyes and Alex Pereira. Reyes fights at a weight class 20 lbs heavier than Pereira. https://t.co/5jEKTKKopp

If Alex Pereira overcomes his longtime rival at UFC 281, he may very well repeat his kickboxing success in MMA. His training partner, Glover Teixeira, is currently scheduled to face Jiří Procházka for the 205 lbs title at UFC 282 in December. However, the older Brazilian is 43 years old.

Should he lose to the Czech phenom, he is unlikely to ever challenge for the title again. Alex Pereira presents a far more intriguing matchup, and given Jiří Procházka's tendency to extend his combinations beyond necessity, he is an open target for 'Poatan's' left hook.

#1. It sets up a highly lucrative rematch

Israel Adesanya currently owns five successful title defenses. He is the longest-reigning champion in the UFC middleweight division since Anderson Silva. A potential loss to Alex Pereira is a lucrative outcome. Long-reigning champions are often given immediate rematches.

An immediate rematch for the Nigerian adds more fuel to the fire of his rivalry with 'Poatan', creating a promotional goldmine for the UFC. While Robert Whittaker has come somewhat close to being a direct rival to Israel Adesanya, 'Poatan' is a different case entirely.

An Alex Pereira win is the perfect setup for a redemption arc for 'The Last Stylebender' to embark. The story writes itself, and the UFC would be wise to bank on it.

