5 reasons why Conor McGregor is unlikely to fight again

Conor McGregor is the biggest star in MMA history. The first simultaneous two-division champion in the UFC, McGregor snatched the UFC featherweight title from José Aldo before successfully capturing UFC lightweight glory from the then reigning lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez.

The Irishman's success inside the octagon and his vicious trash talk captivated an entire generation of UFC fans, rendering him the biggest pay-per-view draw ever seen in the sport. His historic matchup with divisional rival Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 netted the UFC a record-breaking 2.4 million pay-per-view buys.

However, the era of 'The Notorious' occupying top positions in the UFC rankings seems to be coming to an end with the Irishman suffering consecutive losses to Dustin Poirier, the last of which has McGregor currently nursing what is potentially a career-ending injury. Conor McGregor might not ever fight again, and this list cites five reasons why.

#5. Conor McGregor's wealth

Conor McGregor is the wealthiest fighter in UFC and MMA history. He has generated a total of 13,442,000 pay-per-view buys thus far in his professional career. Current estimates of the Irishman's net worth usually sit between $180 million and $200 million. McGregor also owns an Irish whiskey brand.

However, last year, 'The Notorious' sold his majority stake in Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey in a deal that reports indicate was worth $600 million. How the sale impacted McGregor's net worth isn't clear, but the Irishman's wealth has certainly increased. McGregor, self-admittedly, wanted to make a lot of money in the fight business.

Thus, it is difficult to imagine Conor McGregor being as motivated now as he once was, as a UFC debutant fighting for his future. With enough money to guarantee a comfortable life for several generations of his family, McGregor does not need to fight anymore for money, and this likely impacts his motivation. Why subject himself to grueling fight camps when he can sip cocktails on a million-dollar Lamborghini yacht?

#4. His ventures outside of the octagon

While Conor McGregor is known for being a professional mixed martial artist, he has expanded his horizons in recent years. His boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. allowed him to test the waters beyond the shores of MMA. Since then, the Irishman has made good use of his popularity to explore other ventures that have nothing to do with combat sports.

McGregor is the co-owner of August McGregor, a menswear clothing brand founded by luxury clothesier David August and McGregor himself. Second, the Irishman is also responsible for introducing the increasingly popular Irish whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve to the world. He also founded the Black Forge Inn in Ireland.

Furthermore, he was recently cast in the upcoming remake of the 1989 classic action movie "Road House."

With so many ventures outside the cage, McGregor will have little time and energy to focus on MMA.

#3. McGregor's partying

When Conor McGregor first arrived in the UFC, he was a committed martial artist who often echoed quotes revolving around his journey as a martial artist. There was a point in time when McGregor's obsession with getting better seemed frightening. The Irishman even claimed to have studied animal movements before enlisting the services of trainer Ido Portal.

Now, 'The Notorious' appears to be more interested in partying, often drinking and engaging in extravagant celebrations that have earned him a negative reputation among his fellow fighters. With his interest in martial arts fading by the year while his drinking and partying negatively impact his fitness, it is possible that McGregor might decide to simply enjoy the fruits of his hard work.

#2. McGregor's injury might not heal

Anderson Silva's leg break is a cautionary tale for the likes of Conor McGregor. At UFC 168, the Brazilian legend was on a quest to reclaim his middleweight championship from Chris Weidman, who had bested him in their previous outing at UFC 162. Unfortunately, the bout ended with a brutal leg break that sidelined Silva for almost 2 years. Upon his return, 'The Spider' was a shell of his former self, going 1-5-1 in his next 7 UFC bouts.

In his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier, McGregor suffered a similar fate:

Due to the career-threatening nature of his injury, Conor McGregor is facing more than just a long road to recovery.

The Irishman is also facing the possibility of not ever being the same fighter upon his return. It is possible McGregor will decide against returning to the octagon. A long-layoff and diminished physical abilities can prevent him from ever making a comeback.

#1. McGregor has nothing else to prove

There is no need for Conor McGregor to return to the sport of mixed martial arts. The Irishman has more than enough money to last him several lifetimes, so the financial incentive is low.

McGregor has nothing to prove from a competitive standpoint. The Irishman is responsible for breaking José Aldo's 18-fight win streak en route to capturing the UFC featherweight championship. He is the first simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history, opening the door for Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo. Furthermore, he is one-half of two of the most storied rivalries in modern MMA with Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor also holds the record for the fastest knockout win in UFC championship history, and he will almost certainly remain the most successful PPV draw in MMA history for years to come. On top of all that, he popularized the sport of MMA across the whole world - generations of fighters to come should be thankful to his 'pioneering' efforts.

These accolades cannot be taken from the Irishman. He has nothing left to prove and his legacy is secure. If anybody deserves to feel content and hang up the gloves after a long and successful career, it is the Irishman.

