Why does Diego Lopes carry a Mexican flag and speak Spanish? Explaining the Brazilian's connection with Mexico

Diego Lopes, who's often been hailed by many as one of the most talented fighters in the UFC featherweight division, is currently on the cusp of capturing UFC championship gold. Lopes fights ex-UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for the vacant featherweight championship at UFC 314 on April 12, 2025.

Before his much-awaited showdown at UFC 314, Diego Lopes' nationality and ethnicity have once again come to the fore. Fans often speculate about why the Brazil-born MMA fighter carries a Mexican flag when competing at UFC events and also speaks Spanish.

Why does Diego Lopes carry a Mexican flag and speak Spanish?

In a UFC Connected 'Fighter Focus' video by the UFC's official YouTube channel in 2024, UFC personality Megan Olivi indicated that Lopes left his hometown of Manaus, Brazil, and relocated to Puebla, Mexico, as a coach back in 2015.

Meanwhile, Lopes asserted that he was born in Brazil, grew up with four siblings, and had a very fun childhood. He recalled doing Jiu-Jitsu with his family and friends; highlighting that his father had a Jiu-Jitsu gym at home. Apparently, he got his first MMA fight at 17, via his brother, and had competed in five fights by 18.

However, he noted that his school life wasn't going well and his mother asked him to choose between study and work. He then told her he wanted to be a fighter. Recalling how a job opportunity to be a coach/trainer in Mexico led him to the country, Lopes stated:

"One day, this guy arrived at our gym. He approached me and asked, 'Do you want to go to Mexico?' And to be honest, I didn't even know where Mexico was. I had no idea what language they spoke. I had no idea what this was all about, other than they wanted me to teach. So I said, 'Yes. I'll go.'"

Watch Lopes sport the Brazilian and Mexican flags below (3:41):

Diego Lopes has coached many fighters in grappling and BJJ in Mexico. He and current UFC flyweight contender Alessandro Costa spoke about being from the same city and opening the Brazilian Warriors gym in Puebla, Mexico, in 2016. Lopes emphasized that he learned the Spanish language as it was paramount for him to communicate with his students.

Lopes recalled eventually traveling to the Lobo Gym in Guadalajara, Mexico, where he collaborated with fighters like Alexa Grasso and Irene Aldana. Lopes is closely associated with that gym, whilst also representing Brazilian Warriors.

Furthermore, the Brazilian expounded upon his connection with Mexico and its flag:

"Here in Mexico, I have a family. My family is my Mexican friends, coaches, and training partners. I've adapted very well here. Meeting people here in Mexico that share the same dream motivates me greatly. Every time I see a Mexican flag, it motivates us to put on a great show to make the people proud."

Check out Diego Lopes' comments below (1:06 and 8:53):

