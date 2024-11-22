Tom Aspinall has shared where he puts Jon Jones on his UFC GOAT list and why. Elsewhere, Dana White shed light on whether he will be recruited to Donald Trump's new cabinet at the White House.

Sportskeeda MMA's News Roundup is back with today's top combat sports updates.

Why Jon Jones isn't No. 1 on Tom Aspinall's UFC GOAT list

Despite the repeated callouts, Tom Aspinall has always maintained that he respects Jon Jones as a fighter and what he has done in the sport. However, 'Bones' is not No. 1 on the Brit's 'Greatest of All Time' list.

In a recent chat with Jon-Bernard Kairouz, Aspinall declared that Georges St-Pierre was the first on his list. When asked the reason, he said:

"He's never failed [a test] for PEDs."

The statement is seemingly a shot at Jon Jones, whom he placed second and admitted he was one of the best to do it in the UFC.

Dana White on Donald Trump's cabinet? UFC CEO clears the air on the rumor

Dana White worked with Donald Trump closely during the presidential campaign, from giving speeches at rallies to advocating for him in interviews and on social media. The UFC CEO's involvement sparked the rumor that he might get a seat on Trump's new cabinet after re-election.

However, White squashed any such speculation during a recent interview with Sports Business Journal:

"I'm in the fight business, which is the dirtiest, nastiest business. We all hate each other, and we're all fighting every day. There's nothing dirtier than politics - it's disgusting, it's gross. I want nothing to do with it."

Catch Dana White's comments below (23:10):

Joe Rogan guest recalls Epstein list scare

The infamous Jeffrey Epstein list terrorized a large section of Hollywood when the news of it first broke. The release of the previously sealed documents pushed many celebrities into the spotlight of controversy.

During a recent appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast (Episode #2232), actor Josh Brolin admitted that he had a scare about it as well. Although confident that he was never involved in any wrongdoings, the Marvel actor who brilliantly portrayed Thanos in the Infinity Saga, told the UFC commentator that he got a heads-up about the list cryptically:

"There was one guy that I used to work out with in Venice and... he called me and he was like, 'Hey man the list is coming out,' and I go. 'What list?' and he was like, 'You know, the list', and I go, 'Am I on the list?', and he goes, 'No, you're clean, you're good, but I know you know who's on the list.'"

Listen to Joe Rogan and Josh Brolin talk about the Jeffrey Epstein list below (6:30):

