When UFC star Jon Jones say he would 'kill' former Miami Dolphins offensive guard Richie Incognito

Jon Jones admitted that he would kill Richie Incognito if given a chance to lay hands on the former Miami Dolphins offensive guard despite knowing little about him back in 2013.

In an interview with the Sports Junkies on Washington, D.C.'s 106.7 The Fan, Jon Jones told the hosts:

"I’d kill him... Someone tweet him and let him know I’d smoke him easy. It would be my honor. I’m gonna start threatening him on Twitter today.”

Jon Jones had little idea about the offensive lineman's behavorial issues when he promised to threaten him. Incognito was at the center of a scandal when teammate Jonathan Martin walked out of the team, citing repeated instances of harassment and bullying.

Second-round draft pick, Jonathan Martin shed light on the 'fraternity' culture inside the Miami Dolphins locker room, which reportedly went way out of order. Incognito was accused of leaving him voicemails that promised physical violence while extorting thousands of dollars from him. He also forced Martin to contribute $15,000 to a trip to Las Vegas, which the latter never joined.

UFC president Dana White, however, wasn't amused by Jones's threats and wanted his star to focus on his fight against Glover Teixeira. Dismissing the matter as irrelevant, Dana White said:

"I'm not even involved in football or any of that stuff and I'm already tired of the Richie Incognito stories and the whole thing. We're talking about football players here. It's ridiculous. And Jon Jones better worry about Glover Teixeira, not Richie Incognito because he ain't going to be fighting him anytime soon."

Jon Jones might not return to the Octagon just yet

I believe I was grossly underpaid throughout my entire 20s. I’m not even here bitching about that. I just want to see the future done right. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 31, 2021

The former UFC light-heavyweight champion was previously expected to make his return to the Octagon for a shot at the heavyweight title. However, Jon Jones and the UFC are deadlocked at the negotiating table after Jones started demanding a better salary to fight heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

UFC has "kicked the tires" on an Ngannou vs. Lewis rematch, sources told @arielhelwani. pic.twitter.com/AaPziNDzBJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 5, 2021

After Francis Ngannou dethroned Stipe Miocic in the main event at UFC 260, Dana White was immediately asked about the future of the heavyweight division.

Though White said that Jones's divisional debut was still in place, he was also quick to mention that Derrick Lewis was also deserving of a title shot. Since then, the UFC have indicated that they are ready to negotiate with Jon Jones to make the fight happen.