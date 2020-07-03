Will Conor McGregor trade the UFC cage for the WWE ring? (Opinion)

Conor McGregor hints at making a move to pro wrestling yet again.

Is The Notorious One truly finally done with MMA and ready for WWE?

Conor McGregor

Will Conor McGregor finally make the move that a good number of others have made. The switch from MMA to pro wrestling?

The 31-year-old Irishman is obviously beyond frustrated right now being in a holding pattern. His last fight was UFC 246 on January 18th. Then the coronavirus hit the planet and abruptly ended his "2020 season". He had hoped and called for a minimum of three fights this year.

Although the UFC has been back in business, it has done so without some of its biggest stars and the numbers prove it. Ireland has some serious travel restrictions, as does the United States. With the company heading to Abu Dhabi, fans thought they might get to see Conor McGregor fight on a beach. But Dana White has all put brakes on that. For the company to lose its number one attraction in the gate and pay per view is a massive hit.

The bad part is at his age, he's in his prime now and that's irreplaceable. It's a conundrum.

Does the UFC say we'll forego the money and continue a young athlete's career? Or say take a long pause and wait and see.

If he was taking three or five fights for the last few years, an extended vacation would be good for the body.

But he's been away from the cage for a long period. However, Conor McGregor has teased making a run in WWE.

Ken Shamrock, Tank Abbott, Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle, Shana Bayzler, Ronda Rousey, and lots of others have made the transition. Could McGregor be successful at it?

Absolutely. He cuts promos on the level of The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The only difference is that Conor McGregor cuts them on the spot with no prep and no script.

With some serious training, he should be able to handle the athletic side just as easily. Say what you will about him, but when he's focused, no one is better than the Notorious One.

So with him recently announcing he's done with MMA, for the third time, he's publicly toying with the move again.

This time, he did it via The MacLife's official Instagram, which is Conor McGregor's own company.

With him crossing into the sweet science of boxing, a jump to wrestling isn't far fetched. It could be just as much money but without absorbing a lot of punishment. That's not to say pro wrestlers don't get major injuries.

Conor McGregor could easily face Vince McMahon, who does have a working relationship with Dana White, Triple H, and just about anyone else.

'The Hurricane' Shane Helms recently said on his show that he thought Conor McGregor would do great in WWE.

With him moving up to welterweight a couple of times now, there could be another match somewhere down the line. Colby Covington has long said with the help of Dan Lambert he'd get into WWE. He had a small run in a local New Jersey wrestling promotion during his war of words with Tyron Woodley.

If the WWE decided it would be in there interest to re-sign Cain Velasquez that can lead to some interesting exchanges. The only problem is he was released due to budget cuts and Conor McGregor will cost a lot more than Velasquez would unless he can become a part promoter. And the chances of Vince mcMahon allowing that is slim to none.

But it's still stimulating to think about how he'd be in the "squared circle".