Will Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg be drug tested ahead of potential fight? UFC President Dana White clarifies

It appears as though Dana White is serious about booking Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg and could possilby have a loophole around USADA testing.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, White was asked about the potential clash between the billionaires. The UFC president noted that he was scheduled to have a call with Musk shortly after his appearance on the show and explained the logistics in terms of the commisions:

"Let's start here, Elon Musk is six-foot-two 220lbs, Mark Zuckerberg is not, okay. So, there's a huge - this thing would be like UFC 1 for christ sakes, right. So we would have to figure out some weight stuff, you know, I don't know how the commissions are gonna look at this thing."

Hosts Pat McAfee and AJ Hawk quickly interjected and suggested no drug testing for both in order to allow them to take performance enhancers. The UFC president didn't agree or disagree but clarified that it wouldn't be a professional bout, saying:

"Well, it would be an exhibition. The fight wouldn't be santioned by a commission, it will be an exhibition and there's just still a lot of things that you would need to work through to make this fight happen."

It will be interesting to see whether White can finalize the details and book Musk vs. Zuckerberg, which would be significant as it would gain plenty of crossover appeal for the promotion.

Dana White compliments Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg for wanting to fight

It appears as though Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are indeed serious about fighting each other and Dana White is interested in making it a reality.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the UFC president described what needs to be discussed before Musk and Zuckerberg agree to fight. He noted that he had been exchanging messages with both billionaires and complimented them for their willingness to fight, saying:

"What I love and what I respect is both of these guys are down, they both wanna do it, so they both wanna fight. You know, for people that aren't even fight fans, this is fun. It's fun to talk about, it's fun to think about."

