Sergei Pavlovich headlined his first UFC fight card on Saturday and took on Curtis Blaydes in a five-round fight in the main event of UFC Vegas 71. The stakes were high as the winner could very well be next in line for a title shot.

The Russian delivered a splendid performance and scored a first-round knockout victory against Blaydes.

The victory made the 30-year-old the third fighter to ever defeat Curtis Blaydes in an MMA fight. Before that, 'Razor' had only lost to Francis Ngannou (twice) and Derrick Lewis, both of whom are known for their devastating knockout power.

Shakiel Mahjouri @Shak_Fu Sergei Pavlovich makes it six first-round KOs in a row. You gotta feel bad for Curtis Blaydes: it's his third time getting KOed in a possible title eliminator #UFCVegas71 Sergei Pavlovich makes it six first-round KOs in a row. You gotta feel bad for Curtis Blaydes: it's his third time getting KOed in a possible title eliminator #UFCVegas71 https://t.co/PSSEtv3291

Pavlovich's performance impressed many in the MMA community, who took to social media to share their thoughts on the Russian's spectacular victory.

Many started demanding a fight between the 30-year-old and current heavyweight king Jon Jones.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin Okay I don’t give a shit



Jon Jones vs. Sergei Pavlovich is the fight Okay I don’t give a shitJon Jones vs. Sergei Pavlovich is the fight

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson I’d watch Jon Jones v Sergei Pavlovich. Could be interesting on the feet . But on the ground Jones is just different ! #UFC I’d watch Jon Jones v Sergei Pavlovich. Could be interesting on the feet . But on the ground Jones is just different ! #UFC

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Francis Ngannou vs Sergei Pavlovich would have been so fun.



AND it should be Sergei Vs Jon Jones in November. deserved more than Stipe right now. Francis Ngannou vs Sergei Pavlovich would have been so fun. AND it should be Sergei Vs Jon Jones in November. deserved more than Stipe right now.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA

He'll have to wait a while just given when we're likely to get Jones vs. Miocic but Pavlovich has earned a title shot. #UFCVegas71 He'll have to wait a while just given when we're likely to get Jones vs. Miocic but Pavlovich has earned a title shot. #UFCVegas71https://t.co/TOf8osih5s

Sportskeeda's in-house Graphic Designer Pushpinder Singh went a step further and compared the potential Jones vs. Pavlovich fight to the iconic cinematic rivalry between Apollo Creed and Ivan Drago from the classic film 'Rocky IV'.

"Jones vs Pavlovich can be Creed vs Drago !!!"

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad praised Pavlovich for speed and knockout power against Blaydes.

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Wow this guys speed and power is crazy Wow this guys speed and power is crazy

One Twitter user claimed that Pavlovich was better than former UFC champion Francis Ngannou and said the former will have more accomplishments than 'The Predator', when it's all said and done.

"Unpopular opinion: Sergei Pavlovich is better than Francis Ngannou p4p and will accomplish more when he's done with the sport."

honest conor mcgregor fan🇮🇪🇿🇦 @RamRithwik Unpopular opinion: Sergei Pavlovic is better than Francis Ngannou p4p and will accomplish more when he's done with the sport. Unpopular opinion: Sergei Pavlovic is better than Francis Ngannou p4p and will accomplish more when he's done with the sport. https://t.co/I2k8AncI4I

A few more tweets on the heavyweight fight between Pavlovich and Blaydes can be seen below:

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 Pavlovich best heavyweight in the planet Pavlovich best heavyweight in the planet

Chris Curtis The Action Man @Actionman513 That's why I NEVER bet on heavyweight fights... all it takes is one moment. Oof That's why I NEVER bet on heavyweight fights... all it takes is one moment. Oof

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Man how can u be that big and that fast and that accurate Man how can u be that big and that fast and that accurate

Is Sergei Pavlovich next for Jon Jones?

With a victory over Curtis Blaydes, Sergei Pavlovich now has six first-round knockout victories in the UFC. The 30-year-old has a strong claim to a UFC title shot and was also the back-up fighter for the heavyweight title bout between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Despite that, the Russian might not be next in line to fight for UFC gold. Although no official announcement has been made, Jones is expected to fight former UFC champion Stipe Miocic later this year.

If the fight fails to become a reality, Pavlovich would be a more-than-worthy opponent for Jones' first heavyweight title defense.

