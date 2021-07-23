 5 upcoming fights that could produce a new UFC title contender

The much-anticipated number one contender fight between UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen and TJ Dillashaw takes place this weekend. There is no better time to look at upcoming fights the UFC has scheduled which could produce a new top contender in their respective divisions.

The criteria for this list is as follows: A win for at least one of the two fighters should set them up for either a number one contender fight or a title shot; the fighter in question must not have fought for a title shot in that weight class previously.

Honorable mentions go to Jared Cannonier, who takes on Kelvin Gastelum in August, as well as Brandon Royval, who will fight Alexandre Pantoja on the same card.

#5. Giga Chikadze vs. Edson Barboza - UFC Fight Night August 28th

While most fights on this list appear to be a way of transitioning a new prospect into contender status, this fight between Giga Chikadze and Edson Barboza could see either man catapulted into the title picture.

Chikadze is very much the new fight on the block. A former Glory kickboxer, he has adapted his striking skillset to the sport of MMA to great effect. His flashy style has quickly seen him become a favorite fan, with his first-round body kick KO against Cub Swanson particularly notable.

Edson Barboza is a UFC veteran in many respects but is very new to the featherweight division. He is currently coming off back-to-back victories over Makwan Amirkhani and Shane Burgos, with the latter a contender for UFC fight of the year.

Both fighters' explosive styles could well be the recipe for another FOTY contender, and at the very least should see them move into the top five with a potential number one contender fight next.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Utathya Ghosh