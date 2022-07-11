Watch: Xiong Jing Nan lands powerful teep kick on Ayaka Miura in recent world title bout

Reigning strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan showed off her Muay Thai skills with a powerful teep kick that knocked the wind out of Ayaka ‘Zombie’ Miura in her latest world title bout.

'The Panda' defended her world title against one of the most prolific submission specialists in the division at ONE: Heavy Hitters, and she made it look easy. Xiong’s teep kick set the tone for the thrilling five-round bout.

Catch a clip of the kick, uplaoded by ONE Championship, below:

‘The Panda’ is one of the hardest-hitting punchers in ONE Championship. She is an exceptional warrior who has single-handedly mowed down the toughest strawweights in her division since joining the promotion in 2017.

Xiong Jin Nan began her journey to the ONE mountaintop by defeating Singapore’s Tiffany Teo for the inaugural women’s strawweight world title in February 2018. Adding another groundbreaking achievement to the foil, the Chinese lioness is also the only person to have beaten reigning atomweight world champion Angela Lee at 125lbs.

The 34 year-old veteran then defended her world title three times before facing off with Tribe Tokyo warrior Ayaka Miura at ONE: Heavy Hitters.

As the event is so aptly named, Xiong’s debilitating power punches were the highlight of the night. Miura’s strategy was simple, perhaps too simple and predictable for the defending world champion. Her takedown attempts were proving futile against the Xiong.

After five rounds of pure dominance, Xiong Jing Nan successfully defended her title for the fourth time via unanimous decision.

With no other opponents left, Xiong Jing Nan intends on moving to atomweight

With no other opponents left in the 125lb division, Xiong Jing Nan has set her sights on the atomweight world title again.

As mentioned before, 'The Panda' has already faced Angela Lee at strawweight and won. Lee, in turn, beat Xiong the first time the Chinese phenom contended for the atomweight belt. With each suffering a loss at their own end, a rematch between two of the world’s greatest warriors is a fight to promote.

In past interviews, Xiong has said that she is open to moving down and fighting a couple of fights with top five atomweights before facing Angela Lee once more. The opportunity to do that would be ideal for the Chinese star as it will allow her to properly adjust to the new weight class.

When she met Angela Lee at atomweight, Xiong looked good and still had power behind her punches, and was in fact winning the fight until she succumbed to Lee’s pressure in the final rounds.

With that in mind, a couple of fights at that weight class would certainly give Xiong enough time to adjust and then contend for the world title.

