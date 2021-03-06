When Floyd Mayweather surprised his daughter with two Mercedes cars on her 14th birthday

Floyd Mayweather has always had a penchant for going on a spending spree. The legendary 44-year-old boxer is one of the richest athletes in the world. And he has often splashed millions of dollars just to shower his loved ones with opulent gifts, specifically his daughter, Iyanna. Iyanna is better known as Yaya Mayweather.

Yaya is the undefeated boxer's oldest daughter. She was born to Floyd Mayweather and Melissia Rene Brim in May 2000, when the duo had just decided to part their ways. Still, Mayweather's love for his daughter has remained intact despite his conflicts with Brim.

On Yaya's 14th birthday, Floyd Mayweather treated her to a pair of luxurious Mercedes cars, according to The Things. 'Money' gifted his daughter a 2015 S63AMG and a G63AMG model of Mercedes-Benz. He reportedly dished out more than $300,000 on both the cars.

In addition to that, Mayweather also got pop music sensation Justin Bieber to perform at his daughter's 14th birthday. Two years later, on the same occasion, the legendary boxer invited popular rappers Drake and Future to her daughter's 16th birthday party.

When Yaya turned 18, Floyd Mayweather gifted her a 30-karat Canary Pristine ring which has an estimated worth of roughly $500,000. According to Sport Bible, he also bought her a new Mercedes-Benz G63 model as a Christmas gift in 2019.

When is Floyd Mayweather expected to fight Logan Paul?

Floyd Mayweather was expected to fight Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match on February 20, 2021. However, the bout has now been postponed without a definitive date. According to Paul, the matchup is still on the table, he said in one of his YouTube videos.

"The complications are there when you are dealing with someone like Floyd Mayweather, who is, you know, the most desired, highest-paid fighter on the planet, he operates at a certain caliber. The people around him want to make sure their talent, their fighter, is performing at a certain level. There are a lot of hoops to jump through," said Paul.

Mayweather had recently revealed that he plans to compete in a slew of exhibition matches throughout the year. I also hinted at a potential showdown against Logan's brother, Jake Paul, and also against his longtime foe, rapper 50 Cent.