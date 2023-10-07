"You forgot LEGEND" - Fans react to Conor McGregor's incredible post-training photos with an accurate list of achievements 

UFC's biggest draw, Conor McGregor, is gearing up for his promotional return against Michael Chandler. In a recent post on Instagram, the Irishman posted a few post-training pictures reminding fans why he is one of the best in the fight game.

In the post, the former two-division champion enumerated a list of major achievements he has conquered so far:

"I am a blackbelt in jiu jitsu. A double UFC and cage warriors world champion. A billionaire. A dad. A husband to be. The Notorious .☘️❤️"

The MMA megastar's post sent his fans into a frenzy, with many flooding his comments section, giving their two cents on the MMA legend. Check out a few fan reactions below.

@demetuningtexas suggested that McGregor forgot to include one important moniker in his repertoire:

"You forgot LEGEND. 🔥🔥@thenotoriousmma"

@siemprebello41 seconded the pro McGregor sentiment, saying:

"[Yo]U deserve it champ 🏆 [yo]u worked hard for that."

@rdlugosz1 wrote:

"You are LEGEND [of] UFC."

In a bizarre showing of affection, @s_bbbinn wrote:

"I want to be your son❤️."

@trainalta opined:

"Redefined a sport. Legacy builder.️⚔️ 👑"

@burnagram22 stated:

"One and only Irish pride. 🙌❤️🙌"

@drewatm voiced a popular fan consensus, commenting:

"🫵🏻 We wanna see you Fight in the Cage Again!! 👊🏻🔥"

@brianfrost2022 wrote:

"Congratulation champ 🏆 grand masters next keep up da good work a born winner. 🥇"

@flower_road_21 wrote:

"Champ sh*t only. 🔥"

In a hilarious response, @abhiisheksshelar wrote:

"[Yo]U are the king Kong. 👑🦍"

Image courtesy @thenotoriousmma on Instagram

UFC veteran Alan Jouban speculates Conor McGregor might make his return at UFC 300

Earlier this week, Conor McGregor hinted that he has re-enlisted in the USADA testing pool. In an Instagram post, 'The Notorious' claimed that he has already submitted the prerequisites for the testing process to UFC's Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance, Jeff Novitzky.

According to rumbles in the MMA world, the Irishman might make his comeback at the esteemed UFC 300 fight card, and Alan Jouban seems to agree. During a recent segment of ESPN MMA's UFC LIVE, the former fighter opined:

"The timing lines up, right? Six months in the USADA pool that does land somewhere near UFC 300. We'd love to see one of the biggest stars we've ever had in the sport fight at UFC 300."

Catch Alan Jouban's comments about Conor McGregor's return below (0:54):

Conor McGregor holds a record of 22-6 and boasts wins against bonafide legends of the sport, including former pound-for-pound king Jose Aldo, former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, featherweight legend Max Holloway, and former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.