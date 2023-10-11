"You guys will actually lose your minds" - Daniel Cormier teases blockbuster replacement for Paulo Costa against Khamzat Chimaev

Daniel Cormier hinted that a mega co-main event fight is in the works for UFC 294. The event is scheduled to take place on October 21 in Abu Dhabi. It was shaping up to be one of the best fight cards the UFC put together in 2023. However, former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira was forced to withdraw from the card due to injury, and he is to be replaced by Alexander Volkanovski.

Additionally, the co-main event fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa is also in jeopardy. Costa underwent an elbow surgery three weeks ago and UFC president Dana White hinted at the possibilty of the fight getting cancelled.

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier teased that a massive fight is in the works involving Khamzat Chimaev. In a short Instagram video, Cormier said:

“If this co-main event comes together, as Dana said last night, he doesn’t know if Paulo fights. If they put together the co-main event that I’m hearing; that is in the works, you guys will actually lose your minds.”

Watch Daniel Cormier’s video below:

As things stand, neither the UFC, nor Paulo Costa have confirmed the cancellation of co-main event.

Fans speculate the name of Daniel Cormier’s mystery fighter that may co-headline UFC 294

In his video, Daniel Cormier was careful to not spill the beans and reveal the name of fighter that was in talks with the UFC to save the co-main event. However, MMA fans used their imagination and predicted the name of this mystery fighter in the comments section.

Khamzat Chimaev has been one of the most avoided fighters in the UFC due to his formidable reputation. However, former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has been calling for a fight against the Chechen-Swedish fighter ever since his loss to Leon Edwards.

While it is a difficult fight for ‘The Nigerian Nightmare,’ a potential win over a highly touted rising contender like Khamzat Chimaev could fastrack his way to the title shot. Daniel Cormier's video was reposted by @BloodyElbow on X (formerly Twitter). A large chunk of fight fans that took to the comments section speculated that Usman could be the late replacement opponent for 'Borz'.

@blanquitababyy wrote:

“IF it’s Usman, it’s still gonna be 185 right?”

"It's either Usman or Izzy"

“It’s either Usman or Izzy”

185 lb Kamaru?

185 lb Kamaru?

Other names like Bo Nickal are being thrown in the conversation. Georgia’s own Roman Dolidze has also called out Chimaev.