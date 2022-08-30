"You hit me, I'm still coming and I'm coming all night long" - When Kamaru Usman made Jon Jones cringe hard

Jon Jones was seen cringing hard after Kamaru Usman's comments ahead of his welterweight title clash at UFC 235 in March 2019.

In the UFC 235: Jones vs Smith press conference, Usman was seated alongside Jones, Anthony Smith and Tyron Woodley, when he showed his confident side ahead of the fight. He said:

"Hey, this is one thing you've never seen from me. I ain't backing up. You hit me, I'm still coming and I'm coming all night long, T-Wood. Please don't back up."

Watch Jon Jones laugh at Kamaru Usman's comments below:

Jones was seen laughing and smiling at the double entrendre.

Usman later faced Tyron Woodley in a welterweight title bout. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' stunned the world by winning his first piece of silverware in the UFC on a night headlined by Jon Jones and Anthony Smith.

BONY @JonnyBones Just got off the phone with @Ufc, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light heavyweight championship. It’s officially up for grabs. It’s been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, Ufc and most importantly you fans. Just got off the phone with @Ufc, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light heavyweight championship. It’s officially up for grabs. It’s been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, Ufc and most importantly you fans.

Jones retained his light heavyweight title against Smith and went on to face Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes, beating them to continue his dominant run in the division until February 2020.

He later vacated his light heavyweight title to pursue a move up to heavyweight. He is expected to make his debut later this year in a potential fight against Stipe Miocic.

Chael Sonnen explains why Stipe Miocic fight could be unsuitable for Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen delivered his thoughts after rumors of a potential fight between Jones and Miocic at UFC 282. Appearing as a guest on a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Sonnen said:

"Here's the deal. I've been very open to the Jon Jones experiment. The experiment being, walk away from [light heavyweight], take X amount of time, get the weight on, and get in there. Now, tell the fans that Jon Jones, the unbeatable, is gonna have a test that he's never had before, which is a guy that is a lot bigger than him."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Jones' return below:

While Miocic lost the heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou, he will also be highly motivated to stamp his authority by inflicting a debut loss on the American in the division. Additionally, the winner of the fight could go on to face champion Ngannou in the future.

Jones has been out for over two years now, with many questioning if he is past his prime in the UFC. The American holds a staggering 26-1 record, with his sole loss coming to Matt Hamill via disqualification.

