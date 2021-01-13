'You're not getting any younger!' - Dana White on why he wants Conor McGregor to focus on MMA

In an interview with ESPN, UFC president Dana White stated that Conor McGregor should focus on his MMA career. He believes that Conor McGregor should not entertain the idea of fighting in a boxing match at the moment as he is not going to get any younger.

“A boxing match with any of these guys, that stuff’s always going to be there. You are the absolute best in the world right now in MMA and the timing is right now. Not getting any younger. I’d love to see him go for it here over the next year. If he wants to fight one of these boxing guys, do that next year. That fight’s always going to be there.”

Last year, Conor McGregor had hinted at his retirement on social media. Later, speculation of a boxing match between Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao had surfaced. Apart from this, the Irishman can also opt for a boxing match against Jake Paul should he want it.

Dana White on Conor McGregor's future in the UFC

Contrary to the speculation, Dana White believes that Conor McGregor should keep his head straight and focus on his MMA career. According to White, the best athletes in MMA should fight each other and not look to other sports.

White stated that he is not in the business of chasing money and would rather put on fights like Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2.

Conor McGregor's last appearance inside the octagon was at UFC 246. He defeated Donald Cerrone via TKO. Come January 23rd, Conor McGregor returns to the octagon to face the former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier. This will be a rematch between the two.

Dana White seemed exhilarated while explaining the state of mind that Conor McGregor possesses ahead of UFC 257. Dana White applauded the showcase of discipline by Conor McGregor ahead of the bout. White expects the Irishman to have a busy year ahead in the octagon.

“I would love to see him focused on what he can do here at the UFC. Whether it’s take another shot at that title against Khabib [Nurmagomedov] or fight for the title against somebody else if Khabib retires and defend that title."