"You're gonna have your personal C-3PO, R2D2" - When Elon Musk answered burning question of how soon AI will take over human jobs on Joe Rogan's show

Elon Musk joined Joe Rogan in episode #2223 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) last year.

During the episode, Rogan informed Musk that a large number of occupations will be lost in the future due to the artificial intelligence (AI) taking over and being able to perform almost all tasks completed by humans manually.

The Tesla CEO opined that robots and AI will perform tasks more effectively than humans in the next 15 to 20 years. He also thinks that everyone would have their robot companion to assist them, and it would mostly be a "good outcome." He said:

"Longer term, I think there is this question if you have AI and robotics, how do you find meaning in life if the computer can do everything better than you can and the robot can do everything better than you can."

He added:

"We are still a long way to go before that and I do think it’s like 80% likely to be a good outcome come like maybe 90. And I think everyone is gonna have their own personal robots. And at some point, when you're gonna have your personal C-3PO, R2D that would be cool."

Check out Elon Musk's comments below:

For the unversed, C-3PO and R2D2 are the most popular droids in the 'Star Wars' franchise.

Elon Musk recently appeared on JRE

Elon Musk appeared on episode #2281 of JRE and discussed about the artificial intelligence with Joe Rogan.

This time, Musk talked about how his prediction that AI would surpass human intelligence is coming to pass. He said:

“Well I always thought AI was gonna be way smarter than humans and an existential risk and that’s turning out to be true.”

Check out Elon Musk's comments below:

Notably, the UFC commentator also discussed with Musk regarding the speculations of him buying OpenAI.

