"You won't talk like this in my face" - Brendan Schaub responds after Ariel Helwani unleashed a rant against him; 'dares' the journalist to come on his show

Brendan Schaub has hit back at journalist Ariel Helwani for talking about his career.

During the latest episode of his The Fighter and the Kid podcast, Schaub told co-host Bryan Callen that Helwani wouldn't say the same statements to his face.

"When you're in MMA, you're gonna get two things: Khabib is the GOAT and the journalist [Ariel Helwani] is a complete nightmare to work with... He can't help it. He's the Ellen of MMA. He has no friends. We don't even have a thing. You're not coming after me because I'm doing bad. He's not important to have a beef with. I dare you [Helwani], come on the show. You won't talk like this in my face"

Catch Brendan Schaub's comments on his podcast below:

Ariel Helwani brought up Brendan Schaub's college football, mixed martial arts and comedy career in a recent edition of The MMA Hour. Helwani's reaction came after Schaub heavily criticized him in the past.

Ariel Helwani slammed Brendan Schaub and Joe Rogan for spreading rumors regarding his UFC ban

Last month, Ariel Helwani slammed Brendan Schaub and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan for spreading rumors regarding his UFC ban.

Rogan said Helwani was banned from covering UFC events at venues because he had leaked information regarding Brock Lesnar's surprise return at UFC 200 in 2016. Schaub pointed that out on his Below the Belt podcast and also went on a rant against MMA journalists in general.

Helwani immediately hit back at the duo. Days later, the Canadian reporter defended his fellow journos, while also unleashing a rant at Schaub during The MMA Hour.

"You sit there and you talk about how MMA media are a bunch of losers, who never walked into the fire, who are just weathermen, who have no talent. First of all, let me explain something to all the fighters, all the managers, all the promoters... these are the men and women who have devoted their lives in some way, shape or form covering you... Don't talk about other people's job."

Watch Ariel Helwani talk about Brendan Schaub in a recent edition of The MMA Hour below:

