"You think the slams are fake?" - UFC welterweight Colby Covington takes a sharp dig at WWE

Ahead of his upcoming fight with reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington visited Haimov Jewelers and was in a rather chatty mood.

During the conversation, one of them in the store claimed that switching from UFC to WWE did not make sense as it was like going from real to fake. To this, Colby Covington animatedly replied in sarcasm:

"You're so f***ing fake. You think the slams are fake man? We're getting f***ing broken bones!"

His statement comes as a surprise as last year 'The Chaos' had hinted about a possible WWE debut.

Colby Covington speaks about his WWE debut

In an interview with MMAFighting back in 2020, Covington admitted that he respected the WWE stars a lot and claimed that they were some of the most hardworking people on earth.

Covington said:

"To see those guys out there putting all on the line is is very I respect those guys man. Those guys are some of the hardest workers on earth and you know I hope to join them someday. You know, I got a lot of love and respect for Vincent [McMahon] man and what he's done it for the business model at WWE. And you know my thing is I want to go over to WWE and make wrestling real again."

When asked about his WWE debut, Colby Covington revealed that 2021 might be the year he makes his WWE debut. During the interview, 'The Chaos' also admitted that he was working hard on his moves, promo and mic skills. Colby Covington also added that he was going to WWE to have a good time.

Covington said:

"I want to make sure when I go there I make the biggest splash possible, because I’m not here for a long time, I’m here for a good time, and I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to make money. When I go over there I want to make Brink’s truckloads of money."

However, nothing has been confirmed about his WWE debut as of October 2021. Given the entertainer Covington is, he is sure to add a lot of value to the WWE arena.

