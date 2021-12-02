What's the story: Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Hu Yong at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors

ONE Championship: Winter Warriors looks set to open with a bang as Yuya 'Little Piranha' Wakamatsu and 'Wolf Warrior' Hu Yong collide in a potential showstopper.

The No.3-ranked flyweight contender Wakamatsu is riding a four-fight winning streak and is not looking likely to slow down anytime soon. He'll bring his usual knockout power and frenetic pace as he faces an equally dangerous Hu.

Wakamatsu gained the respect of the MMA world when he valiantly fought and matched the legendary speed of former UFC great Demetrious Johnson. Despite being on the losing end, 'Little Piranha' gave 'Mighty Mouse' problems both on the feet and on the ground. He then carried this momentum to win his next four fights in dominant fashion.

Across Wakamatsu inside the ONE Championship Circle will be the surging Hu Yong. Hu became a star in ONE Hero Series China, winning four straight matches to earn a spot on ONE Championship’s main roster. In his debut, 'Wolf Warrior' used his well-rounded skill set to snap rising star Yodkaikaew 'Y2K' Fairtex’s phenomenal winning streak.

Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Hu Yong opens a stacked ONE Championship: Winter Warriors card

On December 3, Yuya Wakamatsu and Hu Yong will clash in an epic flyweight MMA fight that will surely deliver fireworks. It's the perfect way to start a stacked card that features fights in MMA, kickboxing and Muay Thai.

In his ONE Championship run so far, Wakamatsu quickly made it known that he is one of the best flyweights in the world. The powerful Japanese slugger compiled a 14-4 record, with 11 wins coming by way of knockout.

Wakamatsu was already set to challenge ONE Championship flyweight king Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes for the gold. The fight, however, never materialized as the Brazilian champion won't be available to compete for too long. Because of this, Wakamatsu, ever the competitor, opted to take another fight to keep himself busy. However, Hu refuses to be anyone’s warm-up fight.

The dangerous Chinese fighter is not one to be taken lightly. Hu's tenacity and never-say-die attitude can bewilder any fighter put in front of him. Just ask Yodkaikaew Fairtex...

Once the cage door shuts and the bell rings to signal the start of the contest, don't blink. This fight will be fought at a pace that can cause a heart attack just by watching it.

Both fighters are agile, fast and explosive. They will look to use such attributes to gain the upper hand early.

This bout will be the perfect first fight for an event that will be headlined and co-headlined by two exceptionally intriguing matches. The main event will be a title fight between ONE lightweight kickboxing champion Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel and ONE Championship newcomer Islam Murtazaev.

The co-main event will see charismatic kickboxing phenom Stamp Fairtex lock horns with wrestling savant Ritu 'The Indian Tigress' Phogat. The striker vs. grappler bout will be the final match to conclude the ONE Championship atomweight Grand Prix tournament. The winner will become the next challenger to Angela 'Unstoppable' Lee's atomweight strap.

Tune in on December 3 to watch the drama and action unfold!

