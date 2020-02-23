Zabit Magomedsharipov hoping to fight at UFC 249

UFC's Featherweight sensation Zabit Magomedsharipov has recently been linked to a fight against the returning Brian Ortega. In a recent interview with RT Sport, Magomedsharipov claimed that the current idea for him is to compete at the upcoming UFC 249 card alongside reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Zabit wants to compete at UFC 249

In a recent interview with RT Sport, Zabit Magomedsharipov confirmed that his current plan is to compete at the upcoming UFC 249 pay-per-view in April, however, as of now, no opponent has been set for the Russian and it remains to be seen against whom he shares the Octagon with next. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“Yes, it’ll be April 18, but I’m not sure who the opponent will be. There’s an opponent. He hasn’t been sent the bout agreement. Once he gets the contract, we can announce it,” said Zabit.

UFC President Dana White recently claimed that Zabit could possibly go toe-to-toe with the returning Brian Ortega, however, as of now, nothing has been confirmed in regards to Ortega's return to the Octagon.

When is UFC 249?

UFC 249 is scheduled for 18th April 2020 and will be headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov, as he gets set to defend the UFC Lightweight Championship against Tony Ferguson in the main event.